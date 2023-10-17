Refractory Materials Market size to increase by USD 6.55 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Alsey Refractories Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

17 Oct, 2023, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The refractory materials market size is expected to grow by USD 6.55 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing production capacity developments in the steel industry are notably driving the refractory materials market. However, factors such as fluctuation in the cost of refractories raw materials and high energy consumption may impede market growth.
The market is segmented by product type (clay and others, and non-clay), application (iron and steel, non-metallic materials, non-ferrous metals, and others), type (shaped and monolithic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the refractory materials market, including Alsey Refractories Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Imerys S.A., INTOCAST AG, KAEFER SE and Co. KG, Kurosaki Harima Corp., Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, POSCO, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., and Vesuvius Plc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Refractory Materials Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
SCR Sibelco NV - The company offers refractories for the construction industry. Under this segment, the company offers a portfolio of minerals such as Aluminum trihydrate, Baryte, Bentonite, Calcium carbonate, Chromite, Clay and Kaolin, Cristobalite, and Iron oxide, among others.
Refractory Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- The market share growth of the clay segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clay refractory materials consist of fireclay, high-alumina, and mullite ceramics. Fire clay refractory products are the most commonly used refractory materials in various end-user industries that involve high-heat processing operations, including iron and steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass, ceramics, petrochemicals, and sugar. The demand for these refractories is largely dependent on the growth of the global iron and steel industry, as most of these materials are consumed in this sector.
- APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for refractory materials in the region has increased due to the surge in crude steel production. This is largely due to the presence of emerging and developed economies in the region, such as China, Indonesia, South Korea, and India.
Refractory Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist refractory materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the refractory materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the refractory materials market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of refractory materials market companies
