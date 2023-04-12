REfresh Returns: Exclusive Educational Experience for Yardi Breeze Clients

Third annual free conference for Breeze and Breeze Premier users in the U.S. and Canada

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two successful virtual events in 2021 and 2022, Yardi® is hosting the REfresh user conference for the third time on April 19-20, 2023. This virtual event is free to all Yardi Breeze and Yardi Breeze Premier clients in the U.S. and Canada.

REfresh is back with more sessions than ever, boasting over 90 on-demand classes and spotlight sessions with market and tech updates for residential, commercial, affordable housing, manufactured housing and self storage. New this year are Breeze power user panels featuring clients sharing their insights on fraud prevention, improving the leasing experience and how tech can improve relationships with tenants, onsite staff and owners.

Attendees will learn more about their Breeze or Breeze Premier software, expand their capabilities with key Yardi products, find new ways to identify quality residents and tenants, implement secure systems that protect their assets and improve operations through automation. Plus, anyone who signs in will find multiple ways to win prizes! REfresh for the first time will also include a virtual lounge for Yardi Ambassadors to celebrate their success.

"I'm thrilled to offer our third conference for Breeze and Breeze Premier clients. We have a continued focus on innovation and ensuring the software provides the features and functions our clients need to run and optimize their businesses," said Sara Patterson, associate director of client services at Yardi. "The conference is a great place for clients to stay up to date with the offering, learn from the Yardi team and collaborate with each other."

Clients are automatically preregistered for REfresh. All they need to do is log in to their Breeze or Breeze Premier system on April 19-20 and click the conference link.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

