Refresh Spring Menus with Sweet and Savory Favorites

Whether your favorite springtime meals take you to the patio or have you throwing open the windows to let fresh air in, enjoying the sunshine and warmth with sweet and savory dishes is a perfect way to celebrate the season. Better yet – bring loved ones together with recipes that are as easy to make as they are delicious for refreshing taste without the hassle.
The uplifting aroma and flavor of Envy Apples offer an invitation to savor small moments around the table, especially when used in simple favorites like muffins, sandwiches, pizza or pies for delicious dishes all day long. Celebrating spring can start with this ultimate apple experience, allowing you to introduce loved ones to new ways to rethink weekly staples.
Wake up with breakfast or brunch on the patio, highlighted by Apple and Date Muffins you can prepare fresh or bake ahead of time then reheat for an easy, breezy morning. Spring often means outdoor activities which require a recharge at lunch like these Apple, Bacon and Brie Cheese Toasties featuring the perfect pairing of sweet with savory.
Wind down the day with Stilton Cheese Pizza, an ultimate family favorite and shareable solution. Finally, cap off the excitement of warming weather and time outdoors with a slice of Classic Apple Lattice Tart served with a scoop of ice cream or custard.
These recipes and more start with the craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples – a leading apple variety – that provide balanced sweetness with flesh that remains whiter longer, even after cutting, so your favorite meals look as delicious as they taste.
2 Envy Apples 1 tablespoon maple syrup 1 cup flour 1 cup bran flakes 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup chopped dates 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 cup butter, melted 1 egg, beaten 3/4 cup milk butter or powdered sugar, for serving (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 F and line muffin pan with cupcake papers.
Peel and core apples and dice finely; toss with maple syrup.
In large bowl, combine flour, bran flakes, brown sugar, dates, pumpkin pie spice and baking powder; mix well.
In separate bowl, whisk melted butter, egg and milk.
Add half maple-apple mixture to dry ingredients.
Pour wet ingredients into dry and fold together until mixed. Spoon evenly into muffin tin cupcake papers. Add 1 teaspoon remaining maple-apple mixture to top of each muffin.
Bake 20-25 minutes until muffin mix is set and apple topping is golden. Allow muffins to cool 5 minutes before removing from tin.
Serve with butter or dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
1 tablespoon butter 4 slices sourdough bread 1 teaspoon honey mustard, plus additional for serving (optional) 4 slices cooked bacon 1 Envy Apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced 1 3/4 ounces brie cheese, sliced side salad, for serving (optional)
Butter one side of each bread slice.
Lay out two slices bread, buttered sides down. Top with honey mustard then layer with two bacon slices, apple slices and brie cheese slices. Top with remaining slices bread, buttered sides up, to create two sandwiches.
Heat grill pan or frying pan and cook sandwiches until golden brown on each side and cheese is beginning to bubble.
Cut sandwiches in half and serve with side salad or extra honey mustard, if desired.
