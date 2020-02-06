Refreshed 2020 Kia Cadenza debuts at Chicago Auto Show

"The Cadenza continues to introduce new and luxury-minded customers to the Kia brand," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "We recognize there are many customers who don't want or need an SUV, but still desire a vehicle with plentiful interior room and a large trunk. The Cadenza is the perfect choice for these people and the refreshed 2020 model is well-suited to their needs."

When it goes on sale later this year, the 2020 Cadenza will be available in two trims: Technology and Limited, while last year's Premium trim has been eliminated. Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's on-sale date.

Exterior Enhancements

Redesigned hood and grille with deeper vertical waterfall fascia

Standard multi-lens LED headlights with redesigned LED DRL lamps

New lower front fascia with integrated turn signals

Redesigned rear bumper and trunk lid

New LED combination rear taillights

Redesigned 18-inch (standard) and 19-inch wheels (available)

While the exterior design is the first thing many will notice, it's on the inside that the 2020 Cadenza sees the most change. Interior design changes include:

Completely redesigned dash and instrument cluster with relocated audio controls above the climate switchgear

Standard 4.2-inch TFT color screen in the instrument panel

New 12.3-inch touchscreen with multi-device Bluetooth® 2 connectivity is standard

connectivity is standard New available multi-color ambient LED mood lighting (Limited only)

Two new nappa leather-trimmed seating colors: Saddle Brown and Gray, with Limited models offering quilted seat bolsters

Three additional USB charging ports (one in the front passenger area, two in the rear seat)

Enhanced 10-watt wireless fast-charging phone charger

New standard Smart Key based Engine Start

For 2020, Drive Wise, Kia's advanced suite of driver-assisted technology, sees a number of significant enhancements to the Cadenza. New standard features include:

New standard "Sensor Fusion" combines Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian/cyclist detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go and High Beam Assist 3

Lane Following Assist follows visible lane markings or a preceding vehicle and provides steering inputs to maintain the vehicle's position in the lane 3

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist – Rear with Lane Change Assist 3

Highway Driving Assist uses federal highway speed limit information to automatically adjust vehicle speed to be within the posted speed limit 3

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve uses navigation data to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves 3

Safe Exit Assist alerts the driver or passenger opening their door to not exit the vehicle when approaching traffic is detected4

Powered by the same smooth 3.3-liter V6 from last year, the all-aluminum engine delivers 290 horsepower to the front wheels through an 8-speed electronically controlled Sportmatic transmission. NVH improvements for 2020 include reinforced rear sub-frame cross members and resonator wheels (19-inch only) that help to reduce road noise entering the cabin. Redesigned shock valves reduce vibration and larger rear dampers improve rebound over rough surfaces.

