Refreshed Heavy-Duty Cutting Line from Crescent Tools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Handle any cut pain free with our refreshed heavy-duty cutting lineup, which offers a combination of reduced cutting force and ergonomic designs for lightweight comfort.

Crescent 24" High-Leverage Bolt Cutter

All ten tools boast our lowest cutting force yet, enhanced ergonomic designs including non-slip grips, and more product specific features. The 24" bolt cutter features an integrated stabilizer on the grips for increased leverage and control during cutting. Our 9.5" electrical cable cutters are 70% more durable, while the multi-purpose wire cutter effortlessly handles up to 46 HRC and includes an auto-unlock latch for seamless operation.

"We have been eagerly awaiting the launch of our refreshed heavy-duty cutting line that provides end users a better, 'pain free' cutting experience," says Product Manager, Marissa Sewell. "Trade professionals have long complained about hand fatigue and strain while using hand operated cutters, and with the upgraded ergonomics and lower force to cut pros can keep cutting comfortably all day long."

Heavy-Duty Cutting Line

24" High Leverage Compound Cutter CT24HLC

18" High Leverage Compound Cutter CT18HLC

8.5" Compact Wire and Bolt Cutter CT0890BWC

8.5" Compact Wire and Bolt Cutter, Angled CT0890BCA

Multi-Purpose Wire Cutter 9.5" Electrical Cable Cutter 7.5" Pocket Wire Rope and Cable Cutter Miter Snip 6.5" Electrical Cable Cutter 6.5" Compact Bolt and Wire Cutter CTMPWC9 CT0890ECC CT0690WRC CTM45RS CT0690ECC CT0690BC



