Refreshed Modine Hot Dawg® Unit Heaters Series Offers Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

Hot Dawg® Series provides diversified heating options, refreshed features as cooler temperatures arrive

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, announces today the company is revitalizing the Dawg® Series as part of its continued dedication to providing contractors with heating solutions for every building.

Modine announced the company is revitalizing the Dawg® Series as part of its continued dedication to providing contractors with heating solutions for every building.

"Hot Dawg® has been a trusted name in residential and light commercial heating solutions for almost 30 years," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "Each year, we dedicate ourselves to advancing our mission of providing residential, commercial and industrial markets with essential solutions for their heating needs. We are thrilled to introduce our revamped line of gas-fired, electric, and hydronic Dawgs, which come with improvements that enhance their performance, efficiency and design."

Modine has enhanced its Hot Dawg® unit heaters based on feedback from trusted contractors. The Hot Dawg® Gas-Fired Unit Heater now includes a dimpled heat exchanger tube, which boosts efficiency and replaces internal baffles, resulting in reduced noise levels. Furthermore, the gas valve manometer connections have been moved to the front, rather than the side of the valve, simplifying the connection process.

Additional upgrades for the gas-fired unit include:

The flame roll-out sensor has been moved to the side of the burner box, making it accessible without having to remove the front panel.

The control board has been rotated, so thermostat connections are no longer under the gas valve.

A pipe stub has been added to the gas valve inlet extending through the cabinet, so all gas line connections are done outside the casing.

In addition to enhancing service and performance aspects, the unit's aesthetics have been improved. The Hot Dawg® now boasts a stylish grey finish complemented by contrasting satin black blades and hardware.

The Hot Dawg® H20 Low Profile Hot Water Unit Heater also underwent enhancements during its revitalization. Designed for homeowners and light commercial spaces that use a boiler system, the heater now includes a three-row coil, and half-inch copper water pipe stub-outs have been added to the unit. With a fresh appearance, the hydronic unit heater showcases a grey exterior case complemented by black louvers, aligning with the modern design of its electric and gas-fired counterparts.

Marking its one-year anniversary in the market, the Amp Dawg™ remains a powerful electric alternative for those in search of a non-gas option. Crafted to deliver heating and air throw comparable to the Modine Hot Dawg® gas-fired unit heater, the 5.7kW model offers versatility for residential areas like basements, garages, or storage spaces. For larger workshops and garages, the 9.0kW unit features two stages of controlled heating. Its low-profile design ensures easy installation, making it an excellent choice for both new builds and retrofitting projects.

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modinehvac.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine