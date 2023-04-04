Refreshed Village Square Pizzeria Reopens With Modernized Recipes

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind of One Concepts, a well-known hospitality group in Cleveland, is proud to announce the reopening of Village Square Pizza, located at 27349 Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere, Ohio. The restaurant officially opened its doors on Tuesday, April 4th, offering both dining and takeout/delivery options.

Village Square Pizza is a beloved neighborhood classic and staple that has been a part of the community for over 50 years. Under the ownership of Kind of One Concepts, the restaurant has recently undergone a transformation. Now featuring an updated menu, Village Square Pizza offers delicious pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and more, all crafted with refreshed recipes from the talented duo of Chefs Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston. Chef Race is the head of culinary, while Chef Rolleston serves as the culinary director at The Last Page Restaurant, another Kind of One Concepts' establishment. Both chefs have thoughtfully crafted the menu, selecting only quality ingredients while preserving the integrity and nostalgia of the pizzeria.

"We are excited to reintroduce Village Square Pizza to the community," said Chef Race. "Our menu is a blend of updated classics, featuring fresh, new flavors while still keeping the essence of what made Village Square Pizza a neighborhood favorite for so long."

Customers can order from Village Square Pizza's menu online at www.villagesquarepizzeria.com or visit the restaurant for a dine-in experience. The store's hours are Tuesday - Thursday, 11am - 9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm, and Sundays 12pm - 8pm.

"At Village Square Pizza, we are committed to providing our customers with a top-notch experience, from the quality of our food to the service we offer," added Chef Rolleston. "We are excited to welcome everyone back to the refreshed restaurant and for the community to experience Kind of One Concepts' signature touch."

For more information and press inquiries, please contact Jamie Reutershan at [email protected] .

SOURCE Kind of One Concepts