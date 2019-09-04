Refrigerated Transport Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Implications of Brexit on Road Transport Operators

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market by Application (Chilled food and Frozen food), Mode of Transportation (Road, Sea, Rail, and Air), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV, and HCV), Temperature (Single and Multi-temperature), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Refrigerated transport has made the efficient transport of freight possible, be it food and other perishable items, which all require specific refrigerated temperatures. A fleet of vehicles or railroad freight with built-in refrigeration systems is used to transport goods at the ideal temperature until it reaches its destination. Refrigerated transport involves the transportation of chilled and frozen food products such as processed meat, seafood, dairy products, and beverages by road, rail, air, and sea. Refrigerated transport is one of the essential links in the cold chain system for the distribution of these perishable commodities.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the refrigerated transport market during the forecast period. The region is backed by trends of consumption of chilled and frozen food products. Expansion of fast food chains such as KFC, McDonald's, and Domino's have increased the demand for both refrigerated transport service providers and chilled & frozen food manufacturers in the region. Apart from this, consumers are opting for ready-to-eat/-cook food products amid the hectic urbanized lifestyles in this region.



Some of the key companies in the refrigerated transport market include



United Technologies (US)

Daikin Industries ( Japan )

) Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland)

CMA CGM Group ( France )

) Hyundai Motor Company ( South Korea )

) Schmitz Cargobull ( Germany )

) Maersk Line ( Denmark )

) Wabash National Corporation (US)

Lamberet SAS ( France )

) Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company (US)

and Swift Transportation (US)

Other players include frozen & chilled food manufacturers such as



Nestle ( Switzerland )

) Tyson Foods (US)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

General Mills (US)

Smithfield Foods (US)

Kellogg's Company (US)

ConAgra Brands (US)

Kerry (Ireland)

Del Monte (US)

(US) Aryzta ( Switzerland

These companies have been focusing on expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches to strengthen their base in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Refrigerated Transport Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Refrigerated Transport Market, By Product Type & Country, 2018

4.3 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Region, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Vehicle Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature, 2019 vs. 2025

4.6 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology, 2019 vs. 2025

4.7 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities

5.2.1.2 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Use of Advanced Cold Rooms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Climate Change Affecting Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs

5.2.3.2 Integration of Multi-Temperature Systems in Trucks and Trailers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Transport Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets and Skilled Resources in Developed Markets

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Product Integrity During the Transportation of Perishable Commodities

5.2.4.3 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement



6 Market Disruptions

6.1 Brexit

6.1.1 Impact of Brexit on Global Trade

6.1.1.1 Free Internal Market

6.1.1.2 Most Impacted Countries Includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany

6.1.2 Implications of Brexit on Road Transport Operators

6.1.2.1 Professional Competence for Road Transport

6.1.2.2 Permits for Road Transport

6.1.3 Approvals for Vehicles

6.1.4 Inspection and Customs Checks

6.1.5 The Cumulative Effect of Border Control on Journey Times

6.2 Silk Road

6.2.1 Three Main Routes

6.2.1.1 The Eurasian Land-Bridge With New Opportunities

6.2.1.2 Volumes are Still Low, But Trade Value is Higher

6.2.1.3 Chinese and European Hinterland More Accessible

6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.3.1 Growth of the Organized Retail Industry

6.3.2 Increasing Need for Refrigerated Transport



7 Regulations for the Refrigerated Transport Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fda Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

7.3 Agreement on the International Carriage of Perishable Foodstuffs and the Special Equipment to Be Used for Such Carriage (ATP)

7.3.1 Selection of Equipment and Temperature Conditions to Be Observed for the Carriage of Quick (Deep)-Frozen and Frozen Foodstuffs

7.3.2 Monitoring the Air Temperature for Transport of Quick-Frozen Perishable Foodstuffs

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Temperature Control and Legislation Requirements for Refrigerated Transport

7.5 Australia & New Zealand

7.5.1 Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

7.6 Legislations for the Use of Refrigerants in Cold Chain Logistics

7.7 Asia Pacific

7.7.1 Euro-Asian Transport Links (EATL)

7.7.2 Silk Road



8 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chilled Food Products

8.2.1 Milk

8.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

8.2.3 Dairy Products

8.2.4 Beverages

8.2.5 Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

8.3 Frozen Food Products

8.3.1 Ice Cream

8.3.2 Frozen Dairy Products

8.3.3 Processed Meat

8.3.4 Fish & Seafood

8.3.5 Bakery Products



9 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Mode of Transport

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Refrigerated Road Transport

9.2.1 Refrigerated Lcv (Van)

9.2.2 Refrigerated Mhcv (Truck)

9.2.3 Refrigerated Hcv (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)

9.3 Refrigerated Sea Transport

9.4 Refrigerated Rail Transport

9.5 Refrigerated Air Transport



10 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Temperature

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Single-Temperature

10.3 Multi-Temperature



11 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Vapor Compression Systems

11.2.1 Air-Blown Evaporators

11.2.2 Eutectic Devices



12 Refrigerated Transport Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape: Frozen and Chilled Food Manufacturers

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Market Ranking

13.5 Key Market Strategies

13.6 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles: Frozen and Chilled Food Manufacturers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpf0n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

