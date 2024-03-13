RefrigiWear® Acquires FlexiTog®

Leader in Insulated Workwear for Extreme Temperatures Expands into Europe

DAHLONEGA, Ga., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold chain, announced its acquisition of FlexiTog, an insulated workwear leader in Europe headquartered in Norfolk, GB. With over 40 years of history, FlexiTog built a solid reputation for high-quality, insulated safety products for companies in the food cold chain and beyond.

"With so many of our top North American customers establishing a growing presence in Europe, it makes sense to continue our partnerships with them as they grow. By acquiring FlexiTog, we expanded our capabilities to serve these and other European companies in a growing market," says Ryan Silberman, CEO of RefrigiWear. "The fact that FlexiTog already offers a catalog of high-quality products means they aligned perfectly with our domestic RefrigiWear brands and overall purpose: keeping workers comfortable and productive in tough conditions."

The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes three domestic workwear brands – RefrigiWear, Avaska and Samco – for people working in temperature-controlled production and distribution facilities that operate at temperatures well below freezing. Their products are also widely used in outdoor work environments where wet weather and cold temperatures are major challenges to safety and productivity.

"Acquiring FlexiTog marks our significant commitment to Europe and extends RefrigiWear's 70-year history of supporting workers that brave the cold every day," continued Silberman. "By joining forces, we'll be able to expand our service levels and bolster capabilities for cold chain companies of all sizes."

For information on insulated workwear products or best practices for using insulated personal protective equipment to guard against cold-related injuries, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or flexitog.com.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear celebrates its 70th year as a pioneer in creating the toughest workwear for the toughest workers. With a long history rooted real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes: Avaska, best known for its European-style freezer gear and outerwear; Samco, recognized for its value-oriented selection of cooler- and freezerwear basics; and FlexiTog, a premium brand based in the UK and serving cold-chain customers across Europe. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA.

