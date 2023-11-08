Refuel Agency's Partnership with Wrench.AI is Delivering the Power of AI Advertising to Niche Marketing Campaigns

News provided by

Refuel Agency

08 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing powerhouse, Refuel Agency, has partnered with Wrench.ai, a leading innovator in AI-driven marketing solutions, to amplify campaigns through AI learning. As the largest provider of media and marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences, Refuel Agency has established a thirty-five-year history of success. Partnering with Wrench.ai will enable Refuel to continually enhance media + marketing performance by leveraging a client's first party data to apply artificial intelligence that informs Persona development, deeper audience segmentation, creative optimization, media mix performance, lead scoring and more.

Derek White, CEO of Refuel Agency and early Internet pioneer, sees immediate value for advertisers now. "AI is the most interesting and important development in marketing of this decade, and we are proud to be an early adopter of the technology," says White. "Our clients will see immediate benefit from the AI that we're weaving into our already unique approach to identifying, reaching and engaging niche audiences. New and evolving offerings are also emerging that are rapidly optimizing marketing campaigns in ways we couldn't have dreamed of a few years ago."

Dan Baird, CEO of Wrench.ai remarked, "We're thrilled to team up with Refuel Agency, a trailblazer in specialized marketing. By combining our AI knowledge with Refuel's deep understanding of diverse audiences, we're creating a new era where AI-driven insights ensure that every campaign is hyper-personalized and maximally impactful. It's not just about scaling marketing campaigns, it's about making them smarter, more intuitive, and truly connected to what audiences want today."

AI-powered marketing campaigns are already available through Refuel Agency and new solutions are rolling out on a regular basis. Visit the Refuel Agency website at https://www.refuelagency.com/ to learn more.

About Refuel
Refuel Agency is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences. For over 35 years, Refuel has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies, as well as most top 100 agencies and hundreds of boutique agencies, reaching over $2 Billion in total billings. All campaigns are based on Refuel's audience intelligence and an omni-channel approach that may include digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Refuel Agency is headquartered in Princeton with offices in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.refuelagency.com.

About Wrench.ai
Based in Salt Lake City, Wrench.ai uses machine and deep learning technology to empower marketing and sales teams to quickly uncover meaningful insights from their customer and prospect data. Their innovative solutions enable businesses to rapidly build personalized and impactful campaigns at scale. For more information, please visit https://wrench.ai/.

Media Contact: Christina O'Toole, https://www.refuelagency.com/contact-us/,  [email protected], 866-360-9688

SOURCE Refuel Agency

