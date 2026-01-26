"Refund Rescue" Tax Program Guarantees $1,000+ in Car Buying Savings

Tax season program protects buyers' refunds and puts negotiator's fee on the line

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Haggle Helper today launched "Refund Rescue," a tax season program that guarantees at least $1,000 in savings on a car purchase or cuts its fee in half. Designed for buyers using their tax refund as a down payment, the program ensures their refund goes into the car — not into dealer markups or negotiation fees.

The program runs February 1 through April 15, 2026. Car Haggle Helper's fee comes exclusively from negotiated savings, so the buyer's tax refund remains 100% available for the down payment.

Ben saved $10,314 off list price on a 2026 Chevy Silverado Kaden saved $3,650 off list price on a 2024 Ford Mustang

"If we can't save you at least $1,000, we don't deserve our full fee," said founder John Petry. "Your refund goes to your car. Our fee comes only from what we negotiate off the price. And if we underperform, we pay the price — not you."

How the Guarantee Works

Savings Service Fee

$0 $0 (no savings, no fee) Under $1,000 15% of savings $1,000 or more 30% of savings

Savings are calculated by comparing the final out-the-door price to a mutually confirmed baseline advertised price in-market for the same configuration at the start of engagement. Buyers never pay out of pocket on top of the negotiated price — every dollar of the fee comes from verified savings captured through negotiation.

"There's no scenario where you lose money," Petry said. "You either save and keep most of it, or you save nothing and pay nothing. That's it."

Why It Matters Now

For many families, the annual tax refund — averaging around $3,100 per IRS data — is the largest lump sum they see all year. At the same time, new-vehicle prices recently crossed $50,000 on average, according to Kelley Blue Book. Refund Rescue puts a professional negotiator in their corner, so the refund they worked for all year doesn't disappear at the dealership.

Ben Wood, a recent client who saved $10,314 on a 2025 Chevy Silverado, said: "Totally changed the car-buying experience. All I had to do was go in and sign — no negotiations."

How Car Haggle Helper Works

The service negotiates remotely on the buyer's behalf by:

Forcing multiple dealerships to compete on out-the-door price

Stripping out hidden fees and unnecessary add-ons

Identifying rebates and incentives buyers often miss

Buyers walk into the dealership with a pre-negotiated deal and a verified price.

Program Details

Who qualifies: Buyers using their 2025 tax refund toward a vehicle purchase

Buyers using their 2025 tax refund toward a vehicle purchase Program window: February 1 – April 15, 2026

• How to enroll: Visit CarHaggleHelper.com and mention "Refund Rescue" when you start

Partnership Opportunities

Credit unions, employers, and financial literacy organizations can offer Refund Rescue as a seasonal benefit. Contact [email protected].

About Car Haggle Helper

Car Haggle Helper is a remote car-buying concierge that negotiates with dealerships nationwide. Clients pay only when they save — and only from what they save. Learn more at CarHaggleHelper.com.

Media Contact: John Petry

[email protected] | (860) 748-9562 | @carhagglehelper https://CarHaggleHelper.com

SOURCE Car Haggle Helper