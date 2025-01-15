Refunds Platform, Reshop, Appoints Anthony Eisen as Chief Executive Officer and Announces $17 Million Fundraise

Eisen Brings Proven Track Record of Building Leading Fintech Platforms to Power Reshop Into Its Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reshop, the platform redefining refunds for consumers and merchants, announced the appointment of Anthony Eisen as Chief Executive Officer. Anthony has been a part of Reshop since inception, serving as Chairman of the Board and a founding investor at Reshop. In addition, Reshop announced a $17 million fundraise, with leading investments from Matrix Partners, Sound Ventures (venture-capital firm co-founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary), Woodson Capital, and Touch Ventures.

Anthony most recently served as Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay, which he launched alongside Nick Molnar in 2014 and listed on the ASX in May 2016. He has over 25 years of experience in investing, building companies, maintaining public company directorships and providing corporate advice. Prior to co-founding Afterpay, Anthony was the Chief Investment Officer at Guinness Peat Group (GPG). He was actively involved in a number of financial services, software and technology companies in which GPG was a major shareholder.

"With Afterpay, our mission has always been to power an economy in which everyone wins, and that holds true with Reshop as well," said Anthony Eisen. "The refunds space is ripe for disruption and in need of a solution that benefits both retailers and consumers, which is what we're providing with Reshop. I'm proud of the progress the team has already made since launching earlier this year and am excited to help shape the next chapter in the Reshop journey."

During his time at Afterpay, Anthony helped lead a generational shift toward responsible spending behaviors and away from high-interest credit cards, turning something that was unheard of into a norm in the shopping experience. Leveraging his expertise in the space, Anthony will power Reshop into its next phase of growth, paving the way for this new category that the team has identified in the post-purchase funnel. As Reshop continues to expand its network of partner retailers (which currently includes Alo Yoga, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Alala, and P.J. Salvage), the $17 million fundraise will be used to accelerate go to market and scale.

"In order to be successful as a retailer in today's landscape, it is critical to provide convenient options that offer a quick and seamless shopping experience from start to finish," said Dana Stalder, General Partner at Matrix Partners. "Reshop has uncovered an entirely new space in the post-purchase experience and the platform's growth to-date speaks to the opportunity at hand. We believe Reshop will become integral to the shopping journey for any brand."

Early adoption of the platform has shown that Reshop is already driving significant impact for retailers, with 1 in 2 customers making a repeat purchase from the original merchant and with the majority of repeat purchases happening in less than 24 hours and in some cases in as little as one minute. Moving forward, Anthony will continue to maximize Reshop's impact on the shopping experience.

About Reshop

Launched in 2024, Reshop is focused on making refunds faster and more rewarding for both shoppers and merchants. By providing shoppers with immediate access to their money, Reshop helps increase satisfaction and drive more sales for retailers. For more information, visit Reshop.com .

