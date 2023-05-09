Refurbished smartphone market size to grow by USD 51.79 billion from 2022 to 2027: Circular economy and sustainability to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The refurbished smartphone market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.79 billion from 2022 to 2027 with a CAGR of 13.69%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refurbished Smartphone Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated as MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Back Market

Best Buy Co. Inc.

eBay Inc.

Gadgetwood E Services Pvt. Ltd.

HOMES SOLUTION LTD.

Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.

NIPPON TELEPHONE INC

One97 Communications Ltd.

Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd.

Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

Reboxed Ltd.

Refurboffers

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smart Cellular

Verizon Communications Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of refurbished smartphone market

The market is segmented by OS (Android and iOS) and price range (low-priced, medium-priced, and premium)

The Android segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Android is the most widely used mobile operating system worldwide. The popularity of refurbished Android OS is growing significantly owing to the low cost and availability of various features. The rising interest in circular economy models is driving the growth of this segment. With the rise in demand for refurbished Android smartphones, vendors are expected to launch websites for selling refurbished smartphones. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Driver - The circular economy and sustainability are driving market growth. Countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and India generate vast amounts of e-waste. For instance, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India, in 2020, about 5.2 million tons of e-waste was generated in the country, a large portion of which comprised electrical and electronic equipment waste. To overcome the negative impact of e-waste, several countries are shifting toward a circular economy. For instance, on March 23rd, 2016, the Government of India introduced the e-waste management rule. The use of refurbished smartphones reduces the carbon footprint and recycling costs. Such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size & analysis of key vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 49% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , India , and Indonesia are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. Factors such as the development of telecommunication infrastructure and rising smartphone prices are driving the growth of the market in APAC. Many consumers in APAC prefer refurbished models from well-known brands such as Apple and Samsung. These factors will fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this refurbished smartphone market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the refurbished smartphone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the refurbished smartphone market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the refurbished smartphone market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of refurbished smartphone market vendors

Refurbished Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 51.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., eBay Inc., Gadgetwood E Services Pvt. Ltd., HOMES SOLUTION LTD., Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC, One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Refurboffers, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by OS



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Price Range



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global refurbished smartphone market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global refurbished smartphone market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 OS Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – OS Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Price range Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Price range Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.6 Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027 (million units)



Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027 (million units)

4.7 Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027 (million units)



Exhibit 26: Historic Market Size (volume) – Data Table on Global refurbished smartphone market by Country 2022 - 2027 (million units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 27: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 29: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 30: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 31: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 32: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 33: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by OS

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 34: Chart on OS - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OS - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by OS

Exhibit 36: Chart on Comparison by OS



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Comparison by OS

6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Android - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Android - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on iOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on iOS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by OS

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by OS ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by OS ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Price Range

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Price Range - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Price Range - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Price Range

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Price Range



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Price Range

7.3 Low-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Low-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Low-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Low-priced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Low-priced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Medium-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Medium-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Medium-priced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Medium-priced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Medium-priced - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Premium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Premium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Premium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Premium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Premium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Price Range

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Price Range ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Price Range ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 129: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Back Market

Exhibit 134: Back Market - Overview



Exhibit 135: Back Market - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Back Market - Key offerings

12.7 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 137: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 HOMES SOLUTION LTD.

Exhibit 141: HOMES SOLUTION LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 142: HOMES SOLUTION LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: HOMES SOLUTION LTD. - Key offerings

12.9 Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 NIPPON TELEPHONE INC

Exhibit 147: NIPPON TELEPHONE INC - Overview



Exhibit 148: NIPPON TELEPHONE INC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: NIPPON TELEPHONE INC - Key offerings

12.11 Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Quikr India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Quikr India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Quikr India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Reboxed Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Reboxed Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Reboxed Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Reboxed Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Smart Cellular

Exhibit 164: Smart Cellular - Overview



Exhibit 165: Smart Cellular - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Smart Cellular - Key offerings

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 167: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 171: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

