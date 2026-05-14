Regal Global Entertainment Builds Strong Momentum in Q1 2026 with Market Share Gains and Enhanced Guest Experience on a Global Basis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Global Entertainment delivered a strong first quarter in the U.S. and internationally in 2026, outperforming the broader box office and building meaningful momentum across its business from film performance and alternative content to premium formats and food and beverage.

Regal Global Entertainment - Q1 2026 Momentum Regal Global Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/Regal Global Entertainment)

Regal grew global group revenues by 24% year over year with 35 million guests welcomed worldwide at Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City. The performance reflects a disciplined film strategy, strong execution across Regal's entire circuit, improved theatre and premium screen facilities, and a continued focus on maximizing opportunities across all types of content.

"We've entered 2026 with real momentum across the business," said Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Global Entertainment. "What stands out is not just the strength of the box office, but how consistently our teams across the world are executing - whether that's driving performance on the biggest films, supporting emerging content, or enhancing the overall experience for our guests. That combination is what allows us to outperform and continue building share."

Regal's performance was anchored by strong results on the quarter's biggest films. On Project Hail Mary, the top title of Q1, Regal delivered 17.28% market share in the U.S., while Avatar: Fire & Ash generated an even stronger 18.66% share across Regal's domestic locations. Premium formats accounted for 13% of domestic tickets sold in the quarter, generating more than 20% of admissions revenue. Major releases drove attendance and market share in international markets, while titles including Hamnet and The Housemaid also contributed to strong growth.

Beyond new releases, Regal's curated repertory programming continued to generate incremental demand with almost 420,000 tickets sold in the United States and 205,000 in the United Kingdom during the quarter. Monthly themes including "Back to the Beginning," "XOXO, Regal," and "And the Award Goes to…" helped drive attendance while expanding value for guests.

Regal also continued to lead in alternative and event-driven content. The company was the first major U.S. exhibitor to support Markiplier's Iron Lung, playing a key role in its $41M+ domestic box office achievement. International titles also delivered strong results, including Regal's highest-grossing Indian film of all time, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Food and beverage performance was another standout with spend per patron finishing 9% ahead of Q1 2025 in the United States, and up 17% in international markets. Regal expanded its U.S. in-theatre offering through the deployment of 300 conveyor ovens to enhance its hot food program, continued rollout of ICEE and DRIPS by Pepsi platforms, and introduced a range of themed offerings tied to major releases. The company also launched a new digital ordering platform, now available across more than 95% of its U.S. circuit, enabling guests to order concessions conveniently via mobile and web.

About Regal Global Entertainment

Regal Global Entertainment operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Regal brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Global Entertainment is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

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SOURCE Regal Global Entertainment