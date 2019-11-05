Regal Medical Group Expands Into San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Medical Group announces it has expanded its healthcare services to San Diego and surrounding communities to provide comprehensive coordinated medical care with a focus on enhancing the health and well-being of its senior population. Regal's presence in the community will grant residents increased access to valuable healthcare and offer more options when choosing primary care physicians close to home.

Regal is already the healthcare network of choice for thousands of members throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Regal offers additional resources that extend beyond the doctor's office to help members live a well-balanced life. From free fitness and healthy cooking classes, to health education and coordinated support for chronic conditions, Regal partners with its members to deliver personalized, well-rounded care that supports optimal health and well-being.

"We are excited and proud to expand our services to help improve the lives and health of those in our community," explained Jasmine Frank, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical Group. "Through Regal's quality services and programs, we are better aligned to support our physicians in caring for and coordinating our members' healthcare while providing access to meet the healthcare needs of the communities of San Diego, right in their own neighborhood."

About Regal Medical Group

Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for over 40 years to nearly 600,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or you may also contact us at: (844) 216-3518.

