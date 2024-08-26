Regal Rexnord Corporation to Host 2024 Investor Day On September 17th In New York City

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that it plans to host an investor day on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. The event will occur at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel at 80 Columbus Circle in New York City. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:30AM ET and will conclude at approximately Noon, followed by a lunch with Company management.

Louis Pinkham, Regal Rexnord's CEO, Rob Rehard, its CFO, and other members of the executive leadership team will present information about the company's plans to accelerate profitable growth and drive value creation. The program will comprise presentations, Q&A sessions, and opportunities for discussions with Regal Rexnord's broader leadership team. Presentations will include an update on the company's growth strategy, mid-term financial targets, and capital allocation priorities.

The hybrid in-person/virtual event will include a live webcast, and an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. Attending the event in-person or virtually requires pre-registration, accessible here.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event concludes, and accessible on Regal Rexnord's Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord's 30,000 associates around the world help create a better tomorrow by providing sustainable solutions that power, transmit and control motion. The Company's electric motors and air moving subsystems provide the power to create motion. A portfolio of highly engineered power transmission components and subsystems efficiently transmits motion to power industrial applications. The Company's automation offering, comprised of controls, actuators, drives, and precision motors, controls motion in applications ranging from factory automation to precision control in surgical tools.

The Company's end markets benefit from meaningful secular demand tailwinds, and include factory automation, food & beverage, aerospace, medical, data center, warehouse, alternative energy, residential and commercial buildings, general industrial, construction, metals and mining, and agriculture.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of three operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, and Automation & Motion Control. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, including a copy of our Sustainability Report, visit RegalRexnord.com.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation