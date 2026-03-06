Eddid Financial Awards Bitcoin and Cash in Innovative Bonus Scheme

Dual-Reward Scheme Drives TradFi and Web3 Integration

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") today announced the launch of a "Cash + Crypto" dual-track employee bonus scheme, disrupting traditional corporate reward structures. In addition to standard cash bonuses, employees will now receive Bitcoin (BTC) or virtual asset spot ETFs. This move demonstrates the Group's long-term confidence in the digital asset market, despite recent short-term volatility, and extends its Web3 DNA from its external business operations into its internal corporate culture.

Bridging Digital and Traditional Finance

Unlike conventional single-asset bonus models, Eddid Financial's hybrid approach reflects the Group's strategic role as a bridge between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Crucially, it encourages the team to actively engage with the digital asset market and align with its long-term growth potential.

Eddid ONE: A Unified Platform for Asset Allocation

The bonuses will be distributed entirely through the Group's flagship smart trading app, Eddid ONE. The app allows users to seamlessly manage a diverse portfolio of stocks, futures, forex, funds, and cryptocurrencies all in one place. The platform currently supports the direct deposit and withdrawal of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT), and supports the in-kind subscription and redemption of tokenised Real-World Assets (RWA) and Bitcoin or Ether spot ETFs.

Showcasing End-to-End Digital Asset Capabilities to Attract Top Talent

Eddid Financial has rapidly expanded its virtual asset footprint in recent years. As one of the first brokerages in Hong Kong to receive regulatory license uplifts from the SFC, the Group holds a distinct compliance advantage. It currently serves as a core liquidity provider in Hong Kong's digital asset market and remains one of the few brokerages authorized to act as a participating dealer for all listed virtual asset spot ETFs. This new internal reward scheme further proves the Group's mature capabilities in regulatory compliance, liquidity management, and clearing technology.

Management at Eddid Financial stated: "While short-term market volatility is to be expected, our focus remains on the long-term underlying value of digital assets. Through this dual-track bonus mechanism, our employees can manage their diverse assets via Eddid ONE, personally experiencing the robust, one-stop ecosystem we have built. By offering this, we are inviting our team to share in the long-term upside of the digital economy, while also positioning Eddid Financial as a highly attractive destination for top-tier, forward-thinking fintech talent."

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

SOURCE Eddid Financial