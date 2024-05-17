Regan Zambri Long Applauds the Passage of Road Safety Bill Named After Client

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC, a leading advocate for road safety and justice, is applauding the creation of the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Memorial Act. This significant piece of legislation, named in honor of our client Sarah Langenkamp, represents a monumental step forward in improving road safety and protecting cyclists' lives in Maryland.

The Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Memorial Act, recently signed into law by Maryland Governor Wes Moore, amends existing Maryland law 21-209, requiring drivers to leave a "three-foot buffer" between the vehicle and the cyclist or pedestrian. The legislation imposes the same penalties for hitting a cyclist in a bike lane as for hitting a cyclist or pedestrian in a crosswalk – up to two months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Sarah Langenkamp was a U.S. State Department diplomat and a mother of two young boys. While riding her bicycle home from her children's elementary school in August 2022, Langenkamp was struck and killed by a flatbed truck. Langenkamp was riding in a marked bike lane during the accident. She had died at the scene.

In October 2023, the driver pled guilty to a traffic offense for causing serious injury or death to a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle. He was then fined $2,000 and sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

Regan Zambri Long represented Langenkamp's family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and the two corporate entities that employed the driver and owned the truck. The case was settled for a confidential amount.

"We applaud the Maryland Legislature for taking action to make our roadways safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike," said Senior Partner Patrick Regan. "We believe this legislation honors Sarah's memory and will save countless lives and prevent other families from experiencing similar heartbreak."

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, visit rhllaw.com .

Media Contact: Patrick Regan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-960-4596

SOURCE Regan Zambri Long PLLC