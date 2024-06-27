Regan Zambri Long Attorney Emily C. Lagan Elected to WBA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce Attorney Emily C. Lagan was elected to a 3-year team on the Board of Directors for the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia.

Lagan was previously the co-chair of the WBA's Young Lawyers Subcommittee. She currently sits as a board member on the Engagement Committee, responsible for developing and implementing recruitment and retention campaigns and ensuring WBA members have avenues for engagement with the association.

Lagan joined Regan Zambri Long in 2018. As a Washington, DC personal injury attorney , she represents victims of catastrophic injuries and families seeking justice in wrongful death cases.

Lagan was recently selected to the District of Columbia Rising Stars List by Super Lawyers for 2024. Best Lawyers also recognized her as a "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America" for 2024.

Since opening its doors over 25 years ago, Regan Zambri Long PLLC has garnered respect from its clients and peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, well-respected legal organizations and publications have routinely honored the firm nationwide. Our attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers and Washington, DC Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers magazine.

The WBA Foundation was founded in 1981 and aims to bring together the generosity of lawyers and supporters to help nonprofits that support the legal and related needs of women and girls in the DC Metro area.

