Regan Zambri Long Named to 2023 "Best Law Firms" List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in the Washington, DC metro area for the following practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Regan Zambri Long also received regional and national recognition for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs.

"This is a tremendous honor for our law firm," said Senior Partner Patrick Regan. "We believe these rankings reflect our hard work and dedication to providing exceptional legal representation to all of our clients throughout the DC Metro area."

In August, six of the firm's attorneys – Patrick Regan, Salvatore Zambri, Victor Long, Paul Cornoni, Amy Griggs, and Of Counsel Laurie Amell – earned recognition in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firms included in the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

