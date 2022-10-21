Regan Zambri Long Partner Jacqueline Colclough Speaks at the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia Event

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that Partner Jacqueline Colclough was a featured panelist at a recent Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia event.

The panel discussion, entitled "Becoming an Expert at Expert Depositions," discussed how to prepare for an expert deposition and what you can do if the deposition doesn't go as planned. Participants had the opportunity to workshop scenarios and received advice on how to turn around a difficult situation with an expert deposition.

Regan Zambri Long Partner Jacqueline Colclough

Colclough was joined by Attorneys Kristen Wilkerson, Deputy Director, Torts Branch, of the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, and Deborah Foster, a Partner at Edgeworth Economics LLC.

Colclough handles complex personal injury claims that feature complicated medical issues. She was a registered nurse in northern Virginia for several years before joining Regan Zambri Long in 2005 as a personal injury lawyer. She combines her experience as a nurse and as a lawyer in cases involving medical malpractice, car accidents, and other personal injury matters. Her work has resulted in multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for injury victims.

She graduated magna cum laude from St. Anselm College, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She obtained her license as a Registered Nurse that same year and proceeded directly to the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America.

