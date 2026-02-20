Regan Zambri Long Urges Victims of Centreville Gas Explosion to Understand Their Legal Rights

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC is urging residents injured or displaced by the natural gas explosion in Centreville, Virginia, to seek legal counsel and understand their rights. A home was destroyed on the evening of Sunday, February 15, 2026, after a natural gas leak caused a massive explosion. Two people were injured and it forced the evacuation of neighboring households.

Families remain unable to return to their homes. Investigators have identified a pressure loss in a 1,000-foot stretch of the Washington Gas pipeline on Belle Plains Drive. The exact source of the leak has not yet been found, and the official cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Multiple residents report that they contacted their gas company in the days prior to the explosion to report the smell of natural gas in the neighborhood. They say these complaints went unaddressed.

"Utility companies have a legal duty to maintain their infrastructure and respond promptly to reports of potential gas leaks," said Patrick Zambri, founder and senior partner at Regan Zambri Long. "Those affected may have significant legal claims. We encourage anyone impacted by this explosion to reach out and learn what options are available to them."

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, deploying investigators from its Office of Rail, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Investigations. Officials have stated that a final government report could take anywhere from 18 months to two years to complete.

Regan Zambri Long is encouraging anyone injured, displaced, or otherwise harmed by the Centreville gas explosion to contact the firm as soon as possible for a free, no-obligation consultation. Preserving evidence and beginning the legal process early is critical in cases involving negligence.

