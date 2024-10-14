Regan Zambri Long Welcomes New Associate Attorney Daniel Santos

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long, a leading personal injury law firm in Washington, DC, is pleased to announce that Daniel Santos has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Santos brings a wealth of experience in legal research, court procedures, and public service to his new role at Regan Zambri Long. His background will be invaluable in handling personal injury cases and advocating for the firm's clients.

Associate Attorney Daniel Santos

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to our team," said Patrick Regan, founding partner at Regan Zambri Long. "His diverse experience in the legal field and his commitment to public service align perfectly with our firm's values and mission."

Santos earned his J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2023, where he served as an Associate Editor for the Law Forum. His legal experience includes a prestigious clerkship with Judge Rachel T. McGuckian of the Montgomery County Circuit Court and internships with the Court of Appeals of Maryland and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Prior to law school, Santos worked as a Case Administrator for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland from 2018 to 2020, gaining valuable insight into federal court procedures.

A 2018 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Mr. Santos holds a B.A. in Political Science and History. He was actively involved in student government during his undergraduate years and chaired the Undergraduate Teaching and Staff Awards committee.

"I am excited to join the exceptional team at Regan Zambri Long," said Mr. Santos. "I look forward to applying my skills and experience to help our clients seek justice and fair compensation for their injuries."

Mr. Santos's addition to Regan Zambri Long further strengthens the firm's commitment to providing high-quality legal representation to individuals who have suffered personal injuries.

About Regan Zambri Long

Regan Zambri Long is a nationally recognized law firm based in Washington, DC, specializing in personal injury cases. With a track record of success and a commitment to client advocacy, the firm has been helping injured individuals and their families for nearly 30 years. For more information, please visit rhllaw.com or call (202) 960-4596.

