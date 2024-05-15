Regard and WakeMed Launch Initiative To Improve Clinical Documentation and Drive Patient Safety Across the Enterprise

WakeMed will leverage Regard's AI to streamline documentation efforts for clinicians with the goal of reducing administrative burden and driving patient safety

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard, an AI clinical platform within the EHR that helps clinicians diagnose medical conditions, today announced a three-year enterprise agreement with WakeMed Health & Hospitals, a leading health system in Raleigh, North Carolina. WakeMed will roll out Regard's AI-powered tool to the system's three acute care hospitals in the city by the end of 2024. This new collaboration will allow for improved documentation quality and in turn, decrease physician burden and improve patient care.

WakeMed is focused on a system-wide effort to improve quality efforts through documentation improvement. Regard's technology helps to improve documentation efforts by using proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to generate clinical insights to improve workflows and patient care without added burden on clinicians.

"We are thrilled to integrate Regard's capabilities throughout all WakeMed hospitals to improve patient care by surfacing critical information that exists within the EMR," said Nate Wilson, Regard's chief operating officer and co-founder. "WakeMed is pushing the boundaries of innovation and we can't wait to see the notable impact this will bring for patients and physicians over the next three years."

Regard's AI solution automatically and securely reviews all clinical data on each patient to surface critical insights. This allows physicians to spend face-to-face time with patients and provide the best quality care, rather than spend that critical time navigating the EHR, writing notes, and analyzing clinical data. With improved diagnosing, care transitions, and medication safety, Regard is more than a documentation tool – it's a tool to improve patient care across health systems. Some examples of the way Regard benefits both clinicians and patients include:

Improved Diagnosing – Regard drives patient safety by reviewing all data to ensure vital diagnoses don't get overlooked or spotted too late like sepsis, atrial fibrillation, acute kidney injury, or chronic conditions.

– Regard drives patient safety by reviewing all data to ensure vital diagnoses don't get overlooked or spotted too late like sepsis, atrial fibrillation, acute kidney injury, or chronic conditions. Improved Care Transitions — Regard's technology ensures continuity during handoffs, providing clinicians with all of the relevant details needed to get up-to-speed quickly.

— Regard's technology ensures continuity during handoffs, providing clinicians with all of the relevant details needed to get up-to-speed quickly. Medication Safety – Regard ensures medications are accurate, preventing mistakes like accidentally discontinued meds or double-dosing.

About Regard

Regard, the leading AI clinical automation technology company, analyzes the entirety of the medical record and streamlines EHR navigation for busy physicians, enabling them to accurately diagnose patients and automate clinical workflows like chart reviews and notes. Regard users call it their "AI Resident." The technology helps health systems get the most value out of their clinical data, saves physicians time, improves patient care, and rejuvenates hospital finances. Regard is carving a path forward for health systems and physicians to meaningfully leverage AI, with the goal of empowering physicians to provide world-class healthcare to everyone.

