Regard Appoints Dr. David Kirk as Company's First Chief Medical Officer Amid Period of Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard , the leading Proactive Documentation platform that reviews all data in the electronic health record (EHR) to recommend diagnoses, today announced the appointment of David Kirk, M.D., to the company's executive management team as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kirk joins Regard following more than 20 years of leadership at WakeMed Health & Hospitals, where he most recently served as Chief Clinical Integration Officer and Executive Medical Director of Critical Care Medicine and eICU.

A nationally recognized clinician and innovation leader, Dr. Kirk has led large-scale initiatives integrating artificial intelligence, analytics and process improvement into clinical care. In his most recent executive roles at WakeMed, he oversaw systemwide digital transformation and care delivery innovation, aligning data science, technology and operational strategy to improve quality, efficiency and financial performance. His leadership drove more than $17 million in cost savings through data-driven process improvements, including more than $9 million in recovered revenue from implementing Regard's AI-powered Proactive Documentation platform. He also expanded clinical governance structures, established incentive-based performance programs and spearheaded predictive analytics pilots in critical care – initiatives that earned him the North Carolina Healthcare Association's 2025 Clinical Leadership Award for transforming care delivery through innovation and improvement.

"Dr. Kirk has consistently proven how technology can transform both the quality and efficiency of care," said Eli Ben-Joseph, co-founder and CEO at Regard. "His ability to implement and scale technology to drive real outcomes, while maintaining clinician trust, aligns with our mission of using AI to advance diagnosing and care. We're thrilled that he's joined our executive leadership team and are eager to see how he will shape Regard's next chapter of growth."

During his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at UNC Health, Dr. Kirk co-founded and led QD Ideas, a technology startup that developed applications used by more than 69 million users worldwide before facilitating the company's acquisition by a private equity firm. Since then, he has continued to operate effectively at the intersection of healthcare and technology. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, and completed his residency and respective fellowships in internal medicine and pulmonary/critical care at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Having seen firsthand how AI can reduce burnout, improve diagnostic accuracy, and ultimately elevate patient care, I'm thrilled to join a company that's leading that transformation," said Dr. David Kirk, Chief Medical Officer at Regard. "Regard's platform doesn't just make documentation better – it gives physicians back the time and clarity they need to focus on what matters most: caring for their patients. Regard represents the next chapter in how technology can truly enable clinicians, instead of hindering them."

