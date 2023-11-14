Regen BioPharma, Inc. CEO Outlines Future Steps in CAR T Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has previously discussed initiation of its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html). This program is designed to create chimeric antigen T-cells that silence the gene for NR2F6. As part of the development of this program, it was discovered that NR2F6 mRNA was greatly increased, thus identifying new, unexpected and potentially extremely useful findings in developing cell therapy treatments for autoimmune disorders https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-on-regen-biopharma-incs-duracar-indicate-potential-suppression-of-autoimmunity-company-retains-contract-research-organization-to-conduct-additional-confirmatory-studies-301931365.html.

The Company is now preparing a series of in vitro experiments to determine if these DuraCAR cells are indeed immunosuppressive, rather than possessing anti-tumor activity as originally envisioned.

"Having had confirmatory studies supporting the increase in NR2F6 gene expression, we now want to see what is happening when these cells are put in a relatively natural environment in the presence of activated immune cells, " says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. "If these cells do indeed suppress these immune cells, then we will have in hand a potentially extremely valuable approach to suppressing autoimmunity."

Future experiments will then be designed to optimize these cells for protecting against major autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, colitis and arthritis.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

