Regen BioPharma, Inc. Discovers Fundamental Role of NR2F6 in Production of Malignant Blood Vessels

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced today new data demonstrating that suppression of NR2F6 using patent-pending compounds developed by the Company results in selective inhibition of new blood vessels under conditions associated with cancer and wet macular degeneration. The data, which was obtained using human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVEC), indicates that NR2F6 may have a larger biological role than originally suspected.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. has been utilizing NR2F6 as a target for immune modulation and cancer stem cells. To the Company's knowledge, this is the first indication to date that NR2F6 is involved in the formation of new blood vessels.

"New blood vessels are typically not formed in an adult except in conditions such as cancer (in which the tumor cells require a new blood supply) or in wet macular degeneration; a condition in which new blood vessels result in impairment of vision," said Thomas Ichim, PhD, co-inventor of the patent and consultant to the Company. "In our experiments, we observed that inhibition of NR2F6 selectively blocked multiplication of blood vessel cells that were stimulated with Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF). Since VEGF is associated with disease conditions, it is possible that our approach possesses some degree of specificity in blocking pathological but not healthy formation of new blood vessels. New blood vessels suggests that this approach may not suppress healthy blood vessels which are primarily formed independently of VEGF."

Drugs which target VEGF as a means of suppressing pathological blood vessel formation include Avastin (Sales $2.8 Billion in 20181) for cancer and Lucentis (Sales $1.9 Billion in 20182).

"What this data demonstrates is a potential mechanism to kill cancer cells without the toxicity associated with conventional treatments," noted the Company's Chairman & CEO David Koos. "We believe this coupled with our current small molecule therapies as a quality additional approach to treating cancer."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com .

