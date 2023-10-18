Regen BioPharma, Inc. Expects Second Phase of Confirmatory Study Shortly

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC-PINK: RGBP) (OTC-PINK: RGBPP) is currently developing a genetic approach to regulating NR2F6 levels in human T cells. The Company has recently received unexpected and potentially extremely useful data from one of its contract research organizations (CRO) retained to perform experimental studies on the Company's DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic. These studies demonstrated that T cells which express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct expressing siRNA for NR2F6 can be successfully created.

"A second unrelated CRO is currently performing qRT-PCR tests to determine if NR2F6 mRNA is elevated or inhibited by our CAR in T-Cells," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to the Company." If NR2F6 mRNA is suppressed (stimulating certain immune functions) then this product shows potential for treatment of cancer and if NR2F6 mRNA is elevated (suppressing certain immune functions) then the product shows potential for treatment of autoimmune disorders."

Once the Company receives the data, it will analyze the results and report the findings in a press release in order to keep the company's shareholders informed of its progress.

"We know our shareholders are anxious to hear about our results surrounding modifying NR2F6 levels in CAR T-cells and we will get this data out as soon as we can," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTC-PINK: RGBP) and (OTC-PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

