Regen BioPharma, Inc. Receives First Phase of Confirmatory Study

CAR-T Cells Created

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) has previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regen-biopharma-inc--begins-experiments-validating-its-proprietary-car-t-cell-therapy-301623585.html) while also identifying new, unexpected and potentially extremely useful findings in developing cell therapy treatments for autoimmune disorders https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-on-regen-biopharma-incs-duracar-indicate-potential-suppression-of-autoimmunity-company-retains-contract-research-organization-to-conduct-additional-confirmatory-studies-301931365.html.

The company has now received the first set of confirmatory data which demonstrates that T cells which express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and expressing siRNA for NR2F6 were successfully created. In addition, the siRNA that is designed into the CAR T-cell was very highly expressed. Subsequent studies will determine if the expression of NR2F6 mRNA is suppressed or enhanced as a result of the high expression of siRNA.

"This is a major accomplishment in moving this model forward into therapies because in order to test whether we can genetically manipulate NR2F6 levels, we have to be able to produce a CAR T-cell where we demonstrate expression of this siRNA," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to the company. "We are excited to see the results on NR2F6 expression. If it is inhibited, we will focus on using these DuraCAR cells as originally envisioned - to attack solid tumors. If it is enhanced, we will begin re-tooling these cells to treat autoimmune disorders."

"We are delighted to get our first dataset from an independent CRO which shows that the CAR T-cells are doing what we expect and look forward to the next set of data which will inform us about the disease areas, whether autoimmunity or cancer, we will focus on," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Regen BioPharma, Inc.