Regency Square Dental Celebrates Freedom Day with Free Dental Care for Veterans

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency Square Dental is proud to announce Freedom Day on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, offering free dental care to U.S. military veterans. This special event, held at the practice's state-of-the-art facility at 4789 SW 148th Ave, Suite 205, Davie, FL, will begin at 9:00 AM and include free dental exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

Freedom Day is not just about giving back; it's a celebration with live music, food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly activities designed to bring the entire community together. Veterans, Families, and Friends attending the event can enjoy a full day of entertainment while receiving top-tier dental care in a welcoming environment. Regency Square Dental, known for its cutting-edge technology and compassionate approach, is committed to making this day as impactful as possible for veterans.

"At Regency Square Dental, we believe in honoring those who have served our country," said Dr. Reinol Gonzalez, founder of Regency Square Dental. "Freedom Day is a small way we can show our gratitude and provide essential care to those who sacrificed for our freedom. We use the latest dental technology to ensure veterans receive the highest level of care with minimal discomfort and maximum results."

Veterans interested in receiving free dental services must reserve an appointment by visiting www.regencysquarefreedomday.com. With a focus on utilizing advanced dental procedures and other leading-edge treatments, Regency Square Dental is known for enhancing patient experiences, reducing pain, and delivering faster recoveries. While the practice specializes in various services like dental implants and surgical procedures, Freedom Day will offer general and essential treatments to those who served.

