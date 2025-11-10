Regency Square Dental Honors Veterans with Free Dental Care and Family Celebration on Freedom Day, November 15th, 2025

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency Square Dental is proud to announce its annual Freedom Day celebration on Saturday, November 15th, honoring local veterans with FREE dental care and a full day of family fun, music, and community appreciation.

This year's Freedom Day will feature special guests from Kiss Country 99.9 — Dina B and TC, along with entertainment from DJ Jeffry Ospina, Inter Miami CF appearances, face painting, bounce houses, food from Ay Bendito Puerto Rican Food Truck, and arts and crafts for all ages.

"Freedom Day is one of the most meaningful things we do each year," said Dr. Reinol A. Gonzalez, founder of Regency Square Dental. "It's our opportunity to give back to those who've given everything for us — and to create a day where veterans, families, and the entire community can come together in gratitude and celebration."

The event begins at 9:00 A.M. at Regency Square Dental, 4789 SW 148th Avenue, Suite 205, Davie, FL 33330.

Veterans are invited to schedule free dental appointments in advance at www.RegencySquareFreedomDay.com or by calling (954) 231-8305.

Family-owned and serving South Florida for over 35 years, Regency Square Dental is one of America's top implant and full-service dental centers, known for its life-changing smile transformations and over 1,400 five-star reviews.

All friends, family, and neighbors are welcome to join the festivities, enjoy the food, and celebrate the heroes who make our freedom possible.

About Regency Square Dental

Founded by Dr. Reinol A. Gonzalez, Regency Square Dental is a premier, family-owned dental practice located in Davie, Florida. With over three decades of experience, the practice has earned national recognition for advanced dental implant procedures, precision technology, and compassionate patient care.

Media Contact:

Regency Square Dental

4789 SW 148th Avenue, Suite 205, Davie, FL 33330

(954) 231-8305

www.RegencySquareFreedomDay.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Regency Square Dental