Regener-Eyes®: Industry Spotlight with CEO & Founder of Regener-Eyes®

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Maria Sampalis, host of the Reframing Eye Care podcast, welcomes Dr. C. Randall Harrell, the esteemed CEO & Founder of Regener-Eyes®, for an exclusive industry spotlight.

With over four decades of experience and a trailblazer in regenerative medicine, Dr. Harrell's journey from childhood inspiration to pioneering innovations has culminated in Regener-Eyes®, a leading force in dry eye solutions. In this engaging podcast episode, Dr. Harrell delves into the molecular mechanisms behind tear hyperosmolarity (THO) in dry eye, a pivotal topic recently explored in a groundbreaking white paper.

This seminal white paper, authored by Dr. Harrell alongside esteemed expert Dr. Lisa Feulner, elucidates the intricate complexities of Tear Hyperosmolarity (THO), a chief culprit behind Dry Eye Disease (DED). Titled 'The Molecular Mechanisms Responsible for Tear Hyperosmolarity-Induced Pathological Changes in the Eyes of DED Patients,' the paper unveils new understandings crucial for revolutionizing dry eye treatment.

"At Regener-Eyes®, our commitment lies in deciphering the underlying causes of dry eye to provide innovative solutions," remarked Dr. Harrell. "Our latest research underscores the significance of Tear Hyperosmolarity and paves the way for targeted therapies like Regener-Eyes® Ophthalmic Solution, a Preservative-Free hypo-osmotic eye drop enriched with osmo-protectants."

The podcast not only highlights the pivotal role of Tear Hyperosmolarity in dry eye pathology but also showcases Regener-Eyes®' dedication to community welfare. From collaborations with the Hawaiian Eye Foundation to spearheading new therapies, Dr. Harrell outlines the company's vision for the future of eye care.

Don't miss this illuminating conversation between Dr. Maria Sampalis and Dr. C. Randall Harrell, available now on the Reframing Eye Care podcast. Join the discourse and gain insights into the forefront of ocular healthcare.

Podcast

https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7165767062538178562/

White Paper

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/23/2755

Regener-Eyes Website

www.regenereyes.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Regener-Eyes