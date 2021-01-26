Regener-Eyes® Presents Donation to Prevent Blindness

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes® LLC, a subsidiary of Regenerative Processing Plant Inc., announced that Regener-Eyes®, a first in class biologic eye drop, is giving back to the eye care community with a donation of thousands of dollars to help support the ongoing efforts of Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest non-profit eye health organization.

Regener-Eyes® announced in November that it will donate $1 to Prevent Blindness for each purchase of either Regener-Eyes® LITE or Regener-Eyes® Professional Strength eye drops. Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These types of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation and help stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate.

"For more than 100 years, Prevent Blindness has been committed to educating the public on vision and eye health, advocating for strong public health policies that address access to care issues, bringing those in need to eye care, and supporting sight-saving research," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We thank Regener-Eyes for their support of our mission and these ongoing efforts."

Regener-Eyes® launched the Prevent Blindness Holiday Campaign within their group of Optometrists and Ophthalmologists that currently script and/or stock Regener-Eyes® eye drops. To learn more about Regener-Eyes® biologic eye drops, visit the Regener-Eyes® website at www.mydryeyes.org.

"Philanthropy is a core value of Regener-Eyes® and on behalf of the Regener-Eyes® team, we are proud to be able to support Prevent Blindness and their mission of raising awareness and addressing the importance of eye health," said Dr. C. Randall Harrell, CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes®, LLC. "We will continue to give back and support the ongoing efforts of eye care nonprofits within our eye care community."

About Regener-Eyes®

Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These types of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation and stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate. If you have patients that are not responding to current dry eye drugs, amniotic membrane intolerant, or having issues with blood serum tears, many physicians are finding success with Regener-Eyes® as a new option. For more information on our first in class biologic eye drop, please visit www.mydryeyes.org, follow us Instagram, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

