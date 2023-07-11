Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Northern Virgina Marks Forum Health's Expansion into 12th State Nationwide

FLINT, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a national network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Proactive Wellness Centers - a renowned functional medicine clinic in Vienna, Virginia focused on anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Led by Lynese Lawson, D.O., ABAARM, IFMCP, Proactive Wellness Centers serves Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Pennsylvania with the latest scientifically validated diagnostic testing and treatments.

Proactive Wellness Centers sets the standard in individualized care using a three-pronged approach to empower patients, prevent disease, and promote healing. The clinic specializes in:

Hormone Imbalance, Thyroid Conditions

Chronic Disease, Lyme, Mold Illness, Chronic Inflammation

Medical Weight Loss and Nutrition

Gut Health

IV Nutritional Therapies

Sexual Wellness

Parasitic Infections

Dr. Lawson: "We're committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and prevent disease through integrative medicine. Forum Health shares this vision and I'm thrilled to join a network of like-minded providers for the support and continued growth opportunities."

Dr. Lawson is a distinguished functional medicine provider with over 20 years of experience and numerous certifications:

Bredesen ReCode 2.0 Certified practitioner for Alzheimer's and Dementia

Shoemaker-Certified for Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and Mold illness

A4M Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine (ABAARM)

Adam Puttkammer, Forum Health President: "Expanding across the East Coast is a critical part of our growth strategy and solidifies our position as a trusted leader. Introducing Forum Health to yet another state is exciting, especially with a respected provider such as Dr. Lawson.

Dr. Lawson will continue to maintain control of the practice and deliver high-quality patient care without interruption during the acquisition.

Andre Etherly, General Manager, Proactive Wellness Centers: "We're impressed with Forum's vision and look forward to bringing high-touch integrative medicine to a broader group of patients."

Phil Hagerman, Forum Health CEO: "Dr. Lawson has an impressive career, and sought out integrative medicine after traditional medicine left her wanting more. We're energized for this next phase of growth."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Patients have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. forumhealth.com.

