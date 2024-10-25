Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Announces Major Partnership for Groundbreaking Stem Cell Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ROSM) is proud to announce a significant partnership with Orthobiologics Research Initiative Inc. (ORI), which has been awarded a prestigious grant from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. This grant will support innovative, non-surgical orthopedic research, aimed at advancing treatments for partial-thickness rotator cuff tears using cutting-edge orthobiologic procedures.

The two-year randomized, placebo-controlled trial, set to conclude in December 2026, will explore the efficacy of microfat stem cells in treating rotator cuff injuries—an issue that affects over 2 million Americans annually. With a focus on non-invasive solutions, this research could revolutionize how rotator cuff injuries are treated, potentially reducing the need for surgical intervention.

As part of this initiative, ROSM will serve as a key physician partner, bringing their expertise in regenerative medicine to the forefront of this critical research. Importantly, the trial will prioritize Maryland-based enrollment, offering care to underinsured and underserved populations, ensuring equitable access to these pioneering treatments.

"We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking research," said CEO John Ferrell, MD. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in orthopedic care, and we are excited about the potential impact it could have on patients struggling with rotator cuff injuries."

To further advance this important work, the research team is seeking additional donor funds, with a goal of raising $360,000 to drive the study to completion. Public support is essential to ensure that this promising treatment option is fully explored and accessible to those who need it most. Please visit theaestheticsociety.org if you would like to donate and contribute to this transformative research.

For more information on how to contribute to this initiative, please visit rosm.org.

About Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ROSM) ROSM is a leading provider of regenerative medicine and orthopedic treatments, offering advanced, non-surgical options to treat musculoskeletal conditions. With a commitment to patient-centered care, ROSM physicians are dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients through innovative and effective treatments.

