Regent Education is Transforming Its Financial Aid Experience for Students

The mobile-friendly and student-personalized financial aid portal integrates directly with Regent Award and Regent Review. The portal allows students to easily track the exact status of their financial aid – the number one question asked of financial aid staff – and to quickly access and address items that require their attention to ensure proper aid disbursement.

Key features of the new student portal include:

A Dashboard entry point that provides current financial aid status and highlights auto-triggered next steps, required documents, and messages;

The fundamental ability for institutions to drive students to act on clearly visible requirements, such as to accept financial aid awards, upload necessary documents, and complete verification;

Stronger navigation tools, personalized and mobile-friendly Smart Forms, and streamlined e-signature steps that simplify the entire financial aid process; and

A Messages communication channel that allows students to reply to institution-initiated messages or initiate their own questions.

With these enhancements, institutions using Regent Award and/or Regent Review will experience:

Reduced student frustration with the financial aid process;

Enhanced student self-service and resulting reduced call volume;

Increased staff efficiency;

Faster financial aid awarding and packaging;

Tailored student 1:1 communication; and

Improved trend analytics on the financial aid process speed, completions, and sticking points.

Advisor Assist

While the transformed student experience enables self-service, there are times when a student still may want to talk to someone. Advisor Assist, a feature of Regent Plan, adds improved support to the student experience. It allows an institution's financial aid counselor or call center advisor to view the same portal screen that the student is seeing for interactive guidance and question/issue resolution.

"The team at Universal Technical Institute is very excited for the Student Experience release. We think the Smart Forms and the ability for students and parents to e-sign will make our processes much more efficient and significantly improve our students' experience," said Yvette Ladzinski, the Corporate Director of Financial Aid and Student Services, who beta tested the new student experience.

"With the release of the transformed student experience, Regent extends its investment in innovation to expand student self-servicing capabilities and improve the financial aid experience overall," said Ron Dinwiddie, Vice President of Product Management for Regent.

About Regent Education

Regent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. For more information, visit www.regenteducation.com.

