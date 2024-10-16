REGENT SANTA MONICA BEACH NOW OPEN MARKING THE LEGENDARY BRAND'S RETURN TO THE AMERICAS

Regent Santa Monica Beach reintroduces the legendary Regent name to Los Angeles and becomes the brand's first flagship property within the Americas." Originally located in Beverly Hills, and famously known as the setting for the film "Pretty Woman," Regent returns along one of the nation's most celebrated beaches and just steps from the famed Santa Monica Pier. The destination resort will deliver inspired stays through a blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury and is poised to usher in a new era of extraordinary experiences. Regent Santa Monica Beach will set a new standard with its luxuriously spacious guestrooms — with base rooms starting at a generous 720 square feet — and suites, inviting public spaces, spectacular restaurants, and an elevated pool deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Younes Atallah, General Manager of Regent Santa Monica Beach, shares: "It is an honor to reintroduce this legacy brand to Southern California and ignite a new era of unforgettable memories for our guests in Santa Monica. Our resort captures the unique allure of Santa Monica in a serene setting where you can disconnect from the outside world and experience Regent's legendary hospitality on your terms."

DEFINING UNPRECEDENTED LUXURY

The design direction is helmed by Chantell Walsh of Strategic Hotels & Resorts, alongside lauded design firms. Regarded as one of the world's most innovative design firms, AvroKO's San Francisco studio looked to luxury fashion and the ocean's natural beauty to inspire its meticulous and thoughtful design including framed views and distinct personal havens for Regent Santa Monica Beach. Found throughout the resort's public spaces are creative details reflecting boat sails, yachts journeying in the Mediterranean, and sandy textures found in the endless natural beauty of the ocean. Accompanying such details are framed brass arch ways, brass detailing, yacht-style flooring, and green hues coupled with gold- and cream-colored accents to create a bright and airy ambiance.

Award-winning interior studio Wimberly Interiors designed the resort's guestrooms and suites with a sense of serenity, incorporating the soothing hues of the Pacific Ocean. Its design of the on-site Guerlain Wellness Spa blends a coastal California aesthetic with Mediterranean elegance, exemplifying a marriage between the spa's location and Guerlain's French origins. Designed unlike any other meeting spaces in the marketplace, the special events venues feature warm wood tones, marquetry overlaid, and floral motifs creating a unique elegance in each meeting space. Specialty spaces, notably the Jacaranda Ballroom, bring forward thoughtful design elements creating an ideal backdrop for memorable gatherings. Exquisitely appointed and boasting 6,100 sq. ft. of interior space, and an additional 3,000 sq. ft. foyer, this hall allows guests to indulge in the splendor of their dream celebration, while The Atelier positions itself as the ideal getting ready room for weddings and events.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Global Luxury & Lifestyle Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "As we open the doors to Regent Santa Monica Beach, we celebrate not only the homecoming of Regent to the Americas but a new chapter for the brand that will usher in an unprecedented level of luxury along Santa Monica's prized coast. Half a century ago, Regent Hotels & Resorts pioneered modern luxury hospitality by introducing amenities that are hospitality hallmarks today. As we welcome Regent back to Los Angeles, the brand sets its sights on innovating luxury travel with a resort that will redefine Southern California hospitality and set a new standard for elegance, serenity, and thoughtful service."

The resort has 167 guestrooms and suites, with most offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Beach, and its namesake pier. Upon arrival, guests can relax with a beverage from the room's complimentary Refreshment Gallery, featuring beverages and snacks curated ahead of arrival according to a guest's personal tastes. Regent Santa Monica Beach features the brand's signature purposefully designed personal havens that nestle naturally within private and common areas to inspire indulgent intimate moments. Spa-like bathrooms, complete with a soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, and Perricone MD products, invite guests to decompress. In-room features include a designated dining and work station, a Bose speaker, Dyson hairdryer, plugs, and chargers near each bedside. The show-stopping signature Santa Monica Presidential Suite boasts an unprecedented 3,200 square feet of opulently designed living space, including separate living, dining, and game rooms, alongside panoramic ocean views. Equally impressive, the Oceanfront Atrium Two-Story Two-Bedroom Suite spans 2,180 square feet across the second and third floors, offering direct ocean vistas. This suite boasts separate living and dining areas, king beds in both bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a luxurious soaking tub, rain showers, a bidet, and other refined touches, ensuring a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication.

Resort guests may personalize their stays with the assistance of a Regent Santa Monica Beach Regent Experience Manager. A Regent brand hallmark, the Regent Experience Manager is a single, designated point of contact from pre-arrival to departure to assist in curating all aspects of a guest's stay based on individual preferences and requests.

CYBEX, a leading global lifestyle and child safety brand, is the official baby and child gear partner of Regent Santa Monica Beach. Guests staying at the resort with infants and young children are encouraged to visit the CYBEX Concierge whereby CYBEX strollers, ranging from luxurious full-size strollers with best-in-class features and an attachable kid board, compact travel strollers with first-class functionality, and multi-sport strollers perfect for jogging or biking with your little one, are available for strolls around Santa Monica and for use at the property. Visitors will also have access to CYBEX baby bouncers and 3-in-1 highchairs.

Additional childcare offerings include Nestig brand 3-in-1 Wave Cribs, which easily adjust to fit the age of the child and their sleep requirements and are equipped with breathable mattresses. Regent Santa Monica Beach's dedicated kids programming, Seascape Explorers, will showcase an exciting lineup of age-appropriate activities, in addition to an ever-changing list of seasonal activations. Personal havens for the youngest of resort guests range from luxury bath amenities to an in-room tent and crib.

EPICUREAN EXPLORATIONS

Regent Santa Monica Beach is home to four dining destinations, each offering unique epicurean discoveries. Orla, and Orla Bar by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina blends the beloved flavors of the Mediterranean with the unsurpassed quality and freshness of Californian ingredients. Designed in collaboration with AvroKO, guests can expect an original, handmade Pompeii mosaic crafted by 16 Sicis Master Mosaicists, harmoniously capturing the essence of Orla and allowing the bespoke atmosphere to resonate and define the entire property.

Orla Bar, nestled in the resort's lobby, will lure guests with a sumptuous yet approachable atmosphere and exquisite libations, while the outdoor Azure Bar radiates California sun by day and channels delicate ocean breezes by night with elevated poolside cuisine and creative cocktails.

Sweet July, the lifestyle and culinary brand founded by entrepreneur, restaurateur and two-time New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry in 2019, is expanding beyond its Bay Area flagship with the opening of Sweet July Café at Regent Santa Monica Beach. The new café will feature a never-before-seen menu inspired by Curry's love for California farmers markets, alongside a nod to her Jamaican heritage.

The heroes of the breakfast menu are Sweet July's best-selling coffee and tea, accompanied by other hand-crafted beverages, vibrant California dishes, and a curated selection of Sweet July home products. Next to the Sweet July Café, guests can find The Regent Shop featuring an array of lifestyle products and luxury goods for the self and home. The boutique's thoughtfully curated selections range from essential sundries to gifting items featuring both beloved brands and exciting new discoveries, many from local artisans.

AN INDULGENT ODYSSEY TO SERENITY

Regent Santa Monica Beach invites guests to rest and rejuvenate in its 10,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness spa, the European brand's first on the Western Seaboard. The coastal sanctuary offers 12 treatment rooms, a pre-treatment relaxation lounge, gender-specific lounges with plunge pool, sauna and steam room, an all-gender lounge, a post-treatment relaxation lounge and champagne room, and retail boutique. Guerlain Wellness will provide guests with ultra-personalized experiences to elevate services such as massages, facials, and body treatments to the level of art.

Overlooking the spot where the sun kisses the Pacific Ocean each evening lies Azure Pool, an outdoor haven perched above the beach and accompanied by plush cabanas and stylish sunbeds. The resort's large, state-of-the-art Fitness Center is equipped with industry-leading strength and cardio machines from Aviron, Echelon, Escape Fitness, Life Fitness, Therabody, and more to satisfy the most advanced workout regimens. The Fitness Center is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Regent Hotels & Resorts joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018, reimagining a new era for the legendary luxury brand. Regent Santa Monica Beach joins Regent Hong Kong, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, Regent Shanghai on the Bund, and Regent Phu Quoc in exemplifying this new chapter for luxury hospitality. The debut of Regent Jeddah in 2024 and Regent Kyoto in 2025 will lead the brand's next wave of openings.

Rooms at Regent Santa Monica Beach start at $1,100 per night. Guests also can earn and redeem points through IHG One Rewards, a best-in-class loyalty program. For more on Regent Santa Monica Beach or to book a stay, visit Regent Santa Monica Beach.

Notes to Editors:

Please click here to download high-resolution images.

About Regent Santa Monica Beach

Regent Santa Monica Beach presents a new era of indulgence, set to debut mid-2024. Poised along a coveted coastline overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the resort celebrates the allure of unexpected harmony through contrasts, delivering inspired stays with a seamless blend of serenity and a touch of decadence. Guests are immersed into the extraordinary through thoughtful and distinct hallmarks found throughout the property. Imparting the feeling of being worlds away while still offering close proximity to the excitement of Los Angeles, the resort will feature sumptuous and tranquil rooms and suites, beach butler service, a stunning beachfront pool deck, a destination spa and wellness center, unforgettable epicurean experiences, and an artisanal marketplace. The opening of Regent Santa Monica Beach will mark a historic return of the brand to Los Angeles and represent the Americas flagship.

About Regent Hotels & Resorts

Guests have made grand entrances through the doors of Regent Hotels & Resorts for more than half a century. Born in 1970 and now, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Regent's collection of modern hotels and resorts are home to stays both serene and sensational. The type of experiences that spark stories and charm even the most seasoned of travellers. Regent Hotels & Resorts hotels are located in some of the globe's most inspiring must-see destinations, from urban streetscapes rich in culture to ports with breath-taking seaside views.

An invitation to life's most scenic moments, Regent hotels are amongst the most well-known luxury hotels in the world, with ten open hotels including the exclusive Regent Phu Quoc, Regent Chongqing, Carlton Cannes – a Regent Hotel, Regent Shanghai Pudong and Regent Hong Kong. In 2024, IHG will open the first Regent in the Americas with Regent Santa Monica Beach, together with Regent Shanghai on the Bund and Regent Bali Canggu. A further 11 properties are due to open in the next five years in destinations including Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, Sanya, Shenzhen, and Jakarta. For more information and to book, visit www.regenthotels.com.

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED