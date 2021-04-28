Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Announces Return to Sailing with Seven Seas Splendor's® Inaugural Season

"Come September we will have the double celebration of our return to the seas as we also recommence the inaugural season of the ship that perfects luxury, Seven Seas Splendor ," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "With immaculate design, luxurious suites, exquisite cuisine, dynamic entertainment and outstanding personalized service, Seven Seas Splendor was one of the most highly-anticipated ships to launch in the history of cruising, and my promise to our loyal and eager guests is that without a doubt she will be worth the wait."

The cruise line intends to preserve originally planned itineraries, as much as the global health environment at the time allows, presenting guests with the exceptional cruise and destination experience which they have come to expect from Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The first cruise in her inaugural season has Seven Seas Splendor scheduled to set sail September 11, 2021 for an 11-night voyage, round-trip from Southampton, England visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. After her initial voyage, the ship will transition to explore the beautiful Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to sail in the Caribbean. While many of her sailings are already sold out, there are still opportunities to cruise later in Seven Seas Splendor's European season, and in the Caribbean early 2022.

To ensure a smooth and safe resumption of operations, the remainder of the Regent fleet's return to sailing will be announced at future dates, with voyage suspensions now extended through September 30, 2021 for Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, and Seven Seas Voyager®. In conjunction with today's announcement, Seven Seas Splendor's voyages are suspended up until her September 11, 2021 voyage from Southampton.

Multi-Layered SailSAFE Health & Safety Program

During its voluntary suspension of sailings, Regent Seven Seas Cruises built upon its existing comprehensive health and safety protocols by establishing the SailSAFE health and safety program, a robust and science-backed strategy that creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19. The Program was developed with guidance from a team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.

"The well-being of our guests, crew and communities we visit has always been of paramount importance, and our SailSAFE health and safety program ensures it continues to be without diminishing the guest experience," continued Montague. "Offering unrivaled space at sea, our ships perfectly balance safety with comfort and freedom through spacious suites, multiple gourmet dining options and expansive social areas."

By visiting RSSC.com/HealthSafetyProtocols, guests and Travel Partners can see an overview of current requirements to sail - such as all guests and crew being fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure and having universal testing - all which the cruise line believes will provide a uniquely safe and healthy vacation experience. The cruise line has confirmed that these and other requirements will be in place until a time when the protocols can be confidently adjusted, and that Regent will constantly monitor the global health environment to protect the safety and security of guests, crew and communities visited. Specific requirements to sail will be communicated directly to guests closer to the time of sailing.

