REGENXBIO and University of Pennsylvania File NAV® Technology Patent Infringement Lawsuit

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it has filed a second complaint for patent infringement against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Sarepta) arising from Sarepta's manufacture, use and imminent commercial launch of SRP-9001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The complaint asserted U.S. Patent No. 11,680,274, which covers Sarepta's AAVrh74-based gene therapy vector products, including SRP-9001. REGENXBIO exclusively licensed the newly issued patent from the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), which is a joint plaintiff in the lawsuit. The term of the patent-in-suit extends to October 2027 and damages are being sought to compensate REGENXBIO and its licensor, Penn, which originated the adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy technology.

"Through our clinical programs and the licensing to other biopharmaceutical companies with disease-specific expertise, thousands of patients have been treated with AAV gene therapies built on REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "We are proud of our technology and its potential to enable life-changing medicines. Our NAV Technology Platform is being applied over a broad range of disease indications by our NAV Technology Licensees and public-private partnerships such as the NIH/FDA Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium, all with a focus on ensuring patient access."

"We believe that Sarepta unlawfully exploited groundbreaking inventions and has continued to use them without a license," said Patrick Christmas, Chief Legal Officer of REGENXBIO. "We have taken the appropriate steps to vigorously defend our intellectual property rights. We are not attempting to halt production of gene therapies, we are seeking compensation for the defendants' deliberate infringement."

The complaint was filed June 20, 2023 in the federal district court of Delaware, where a separate patent infringement action previously brought by REGENXBIO and Penn against Sarepta is pending, arising from Sarepta's manufacture and use of cultured host cell technology covered by another Penn patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,526,617, that Sarepta uses to make the SRP-9001 product. That lawsuit was brought September 30, 2020 and the trial is scheduled for January 2024.

