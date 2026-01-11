REGENXBIO Highlights Key 2026 Catalysts and Announces Positive Long-Term Functional Outcomes in Lead Duchenne Gene Therapy Program

New Phase I/II RGX-202 functional data demonstrates long-term, durable treatment effect at pivotal dose at 18 months

Robust patient enrollment in confirmatory trial continues, expect majority of patients to be dosed by planned BLA filing, mid-year

Expecting FDA PDUFA decision and multiple pivotal top-line data readouts in 2026 to support potential commercial launches 2026-2028

In-house manufacturing and strategic global partnerships driving commercial readiness

Presentation at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Wednesday, January 14

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) highlighted progress and upcoming anticipated milestones across its pipeline of AAV gene therapies for rare and retinal diseases.

"2026 is set to be a transformative year for REGENXBIO, as we enter commercial stage with two near-term catalysts from our three late-stage assets and a clear path to sustained growth," said Curran Simpson, President and CEO, REGENXBIO. "We are starting the year with exciting new long-term data for our Duchenne program, demonstrating how our comprehensive strategy to maximize the potential for therapeutic benefit across all our programs is resulting in positive outcomes for patients. We are continuing to set the bar high for how potentially life-changing gene therapies are discovered, developed, and manufactured; this year we are sharply focused on advancing our commercial readiness to enable successful launches of these medicines for patients in need.

CLINICAL PROGRAM UPDATES AND 2026 ANTICIPATED MILESTONES

RGX-202 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

New Functional Data

REGENXBIO today announced new, positive 18-month functional data from patients treated with the pivotal dose in the Phase I/II portion of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial (n=4). All patients exceeded expected disease trajectory on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) using the established cTAP disease progression model. RGX-202 recipients improved an average of 7.4 points compared to cTAP. These same patients improved an average of 6.6 points compared to cTAP at 12 months post-treatment. The Company plans to share additional Phase I/II safety, biomarker, and functional data at the MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference in March 2026.

Clinical Trial and Regulatory Milestones

REGENXBIO expects to share pivotal topline data in early Q2 2026 and submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) under the accelerated approval pathway in mid-2026. Following the completion of enrollment in the pivotal trial (n=30) in October 2025, the Company continues to enroll in the confirmatory trial and expects to have majority of this trial enrolled at the time of BLA filing.

Regulatory interactions with the FDA and European Medical Association (EMA) are planned for 1H 2026, supporting the global expansion of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE® trial.

Clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for MPS II, also known as Hunter syndrome

FDA PDUFA target date is February 8, 2026. FDA approval would result in receipt of a Priority Review Voucher (PRV), to which REGENXBIO has full rights.

Partner Nippon Shinyaku, with its U.S. subsidiary NS Pharma, is prepared to commercialize clemidsogene lanparvovec following potential approval. REGENXBIO plans to lead the clinical and commercial manufacturing its in-house Manufacturing Innovation Center in Rockville, Md.

Surabgene lomparvovec (sura-vec, ABBV-RGX-314) for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR)

Sura-vec is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, and could be the first gene therapy for a non-rare disease, if approved.

Sura-vec is on track to be the first gene therapy for wet AMD. REGENXBIO expects top-line data from ATMOSPHERE ® and ASCENT ® pivotal trials of sura-vec using subretinal delivery in Q4 2026.

and ASCENT pivotal trials of sura-vec using subretinal delivery in Q4 2026. REGENXBIO will initiate a two-part sham injection-controlled Phase IIb/III trial of sura-vec for DR using suprachoroidal delivery. The Company will receive a $100 million milestone payment from AbbVie upon first patient dosed, expected 1H 2026.

Leading Gene Therapy Capabilities

REGENXBIO is one of the only gene therapy companies with fully in-house, end-to-end capabilities from capsid engineering and discovery through commercial-ready manufacturing, designed to reliably scale supply and realize the blockbuster potential of its gene therapy portfolio. At the REGENXBIO Manufacturing Innovation Center, in Rockville, Md., REGENXBIO expects to continue to build supply intended for potential commercial launches. Process performance qualification lots have been completed for RGX-202.

REGENXBIO continues to expand the therapeutic potential of AAV gene delivery through capsid discovery and engineering. The Company is approaching IND readiness for the treatment of geographic atrophy using a new capsid that has demonstrated higher transgene expression via suprachoroidal delivery to the eye.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

President and CEO Curran Simpson will present at the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

