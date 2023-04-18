REGENXBIO Announces Presentation at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will present in a fireside chat at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.