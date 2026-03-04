REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced presentations on its RGX-202 investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place in Orlando, FL March 8-11, 2026.

Presentations include preclinical and Phase I/II clinical safety, biomarker, and functional data.

Podium Presentation:

Title: RGX-202, An Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Interim Phase I/II Clinical Data (P432 O)

Session: Clinical Trial Updates

Date/Time: March 11, 2026; 11:45 a.m. ET

Presenter: Carolina Tesi Rocha, M.D., Clinical Professor, Neurology, Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford Children's Health

Poster Presentation:

Title: Microdystrophin with an extended C-Terminal domain protects against pharmacologically induced cardiac damage and remodeling in mdx mice (P173 M)

Session: Pre-Clinical Research

Presenter: Steven Foltz, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Gene Therapy Research at REGENXBIO

The presentations will be available in the Publications section of REGENXBIO's website.

REGENXBIO will also host a symposium titled, "Advancing Duchenne Gene Therapy Trials in a New Era: Optimizing Design and Interpretation." The event will feature leading experts and take place March 9, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit WWW.REGENXBIO.COM.

