REGENXBIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Late-stage gene therapy pipeline for rare and retinal diseases advancing toward key catalysts RGX-202 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy: New Phase I/II data at MDA, topline pivotal results expected early Q2 2026 Robust patient enrollment continues in confirmatory trial Surabgene lomparvovec (sura-vec, ABBV-RGX-314) subretinal wet AMD topline pivotal data expected in Q4 2026; first patient dosed in pivotal Phase IIb/III trial in diabetic retinopathy expected in Q2 2026

Company to engage FDA on potential path forward for RGX-121

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today reported financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are rapidly advancing our late-stage pipeline of gene therapies to treat rare and retinal diseases with significant unmet need, with multiple near-term catalysts in 2026," said Curran Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer, REGENXBIO. "We will drive continued momentum across our programs – powered by our fully in-house, end-to-end capabilities, commercial-ready manufacturing, and global partners. We remain focused on executing on our mission to deliver meaningful new medicines to patients in need through the curative potential of gene therapy."

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND MILESTONES

Neuromuscular Disease: RGX-202 is a potential best-in-class gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). RGX-202 is designed to address the underlying cause of Duchenne by enabling targeted expression of a novel microdystrophin that is closest to naturally occurring dystrophin. It is the only microdystrophin that includes the C-Terminal domain, which has been shown to protect and preserve muscle function. The differentiated therapeutic approach behind RGX-202 includes a novel construct, a proactive immune suppression regimen, and a suspension-based manufacturing process that delivers industry-leading product purity levels. RGX-202 is designed for improved muscle function, durability and safety outcomes for patients.

trial (n=4) were in January 2026. All patients exceeded expected disease trajectory on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) using the established cTAP disease progression model. RGX-202 recipients improved an average of 7.4 points compared to cTAP. These same patients improved an average of 6.6 points compared to cTAP at 12 months post-treatment. The Company plans to share additional Phase I/II safety, biomarker, and functional data at the MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference on March 11, 2026.

REGENXBIO continues to manufacture RGX-202 intended for commercial supply at its in-house Manufacturing Innovation Center.

REGENXBIO expects to share pivotal topline data in early Q2 2026.

REGENXBIO plans to request a pre-BLA meeting in mid-2026 to align with FDA on the BLA submission. Additional regulatory interactions with the FDA and European Medical Association (EMA) are planned for 1H 2026.

Following the completion of enrollment in the pivotal trial (n=30) in October 2025, the Company continues to enroll in the confirmatory trial (n=30) and expects to have the majority of this trial enrolled at the time of BLA submission.

Retinal Disease: Surabgene lomparvovec (sura-vec, ABBV-RGX-314), developed in collaboration with AbbVie, is potentially the first-in-class treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Sura-vec for the Treatment of Wet AMD (Subretinal Delivery)

REGENXBIO expects to share topline data with AbbVie from ATMOSPHERE ® and ASCENT ® pivotal trials of sura-vec using subretinal delivery in Q4 2026.

and ASCENT pivotal trials of sura-vec using subretinal delivery in Q4 2026. Global regulatory submissions are expected in 2027.

Sura-vec for the Treatment of DR (Suprachoroidal Delivery)

REGENXBIO is activating U.S. clinical sites in the pivotal Phase IIb/III NAAVIGATE study. The Company will receive a $100 million milestone payment from AbbVie upon first patient dosed in the Phase IIb portion, expected Q2 2026.

NAAVIGATE is a Phase IIb/III multicenter, randomized, masked, sham-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of sura-vec in subjects with non-proliferative DR (NPDR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME). The primary endpoint is ≥2-step improvement on the diabetic retinopathy severity scale (DRSS) at one year. Following an interim analysis, REGENXBIO and AbbVie will initiate a Phase III expansion, which will include two Phase III trials, including a U.S. trial and a parallel global trial, led by AbbVie.

All subjects will receive sura-vec at 1.0x10 12 genome copies (GC)/eye, which was evaluated as Dose Level 3 in the Phase II ALTITUDE ® trial of sura-vec, and short-course topical prophylactic steroids.

genome copies (GC)/eye, which was evaluated as Dose Level 3 in the Phase II ALTITUDE trial of sura-vec, and short-course topical prophylactic steroids. At two years post treatment with Dose Level 3 and short-course prophylactic topical steroids in ALTITUDE, no intraocular inflammation was observed (n = 15). The majority of subjects achieved DRSS improvement, with 50% achieving ≥2-step improvement without additional DR treatment. Sura-vec at Dose Level 3 also reduced the risk of disease progression, demonstrating a ≥70% risk reduction in vision-threatening complications compared to historical controls.

Sura-vec for the Treatment of Wet AMD (Suprachoroidal Delivery)

Enrollment is complete in the Phase II AAVIATE® trial.

Neurodegenerative Disease: Clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) is a potential first-in-class treatment for Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Type II, also known as Hunter syndrome. RGX-111 is an investigational one-time treatment for severe MPS I, also known as Hurler syndrome. These programs are partnered with Nippon Shinyaku.

In January 2026, the FDA placed a clinical hold on RGX-111 following preliminary analysis of a single case of neoplasm (intraventricular CNS tumor) in a participant treated in its Phase I/II study.

The FDA also placed a clinical hold on RGX-121 citing similarities to RGX-111, study populations, and shared risk between the clinical studies.

In February 2026, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the RGX-121 BLA. REGENXBIO is working to address concerns in the CRL with the goal of resubmitting the BLA.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $240.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $244.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by cash used to fund operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2025, and was partially offset by the $110.0 million upfront payment received under the Nippon Shinyaku partnership in March 2025 and $144.5 million in net proceeds received from the royalty monetization with HCRx in May 2025.

Revenues: Revenues were $30.3 million and $170.4 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $21.2 million and $83.3 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to revenues recognized under our collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku, including $72.9 million of up-front license revenue and $11.8 million of service revenue recognized in 2025, as well as an increase in royalty revenues for Zolgensma and Itvisma.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $59.6 million and $228.3 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $50.4 million and $208.5 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to personnel-related costs and clinical trial expenses, largely driven by RGX-202 pivotal trials, for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, as well as an increase in manufacturing-related expenses Sura-vec, RGX-202 and RGX-121 for the full year 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $22.4 million and $82.9 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $20.1 million and $76.6 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increases were largely driven by professional services, consulting and other corporate advisory services.

Net Loss: Net loss was $67.1 million, or $1.30 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $51.2 million, or $1.01 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net loss was $193.9 million, or $3.76 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $227.1 million, or $4.59 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $240.9 million as of December 31, 2025 to fund its operations into early 2027. This cash runway guidance is based on the Company's current operational plans and excludes the impact of any material payments that may potentially be received from partners or licensees upon the achievement of development or regulatory milestones, or upon the approval or commercialization of product candidates, and excludes any additional potential non-dilutive funding opportunities.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit www.REGENXBIO.com .

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





As of December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,466



$ 57,526

Marketable securities



195,604





177,161

Accounts receivable



26,379





20,473

Prepaid expenses



11,927





9,067

Other current assets



12,905





13,774

Total current assets



281,281





278,001

Marketable securities



10,785





10,179

Accounts receivable



2,312





474

Property and equipment, net



104,855





117,589

Operating lease right-of-use assets



47,156





53,716

Restricted cash



2,030





2,030

Other assets



4,613





4,000

Total assets

$ 453,032



$ 465,989

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 21,358



$ 22,798

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



38,390





38,070

Deferred revenue



10,452





115

Operating lease liabilities



8,286





7,902

Royalty monetization liabilities



39,609





34,309

Total current liabilities



118,095





103,194

Deferred revenue



18,943





—

Operating lease liabilities



65,215





74,131

Royalty monetization liabilities



147,408





25,378

Other liabilities



638





3,635

Total liabilities



350,299





206,338

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2025 and 2024



—





—

Common stock; 50,892 and 49,549 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

2024, respectively



5





5

Additional paid-in capital



1,229,442





1,192,536

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(687)





(741)

Accumulated deficit



(1,126,027)





(932,149)

Total stockholders' equity



102,733





259,651

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 453,032



$ 465,989



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months



Years





Ended December 31,



Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues























License and royalty revenue

$ 27,148



$ 20,788



$ 156,267



$ 81,960

Service revenue



3,189





426





14,174





1,368

Total revenues



30,337





21,214





170,441





83,328

Operating Expenses























Cost of license and royalty revenues



5,928





6,318





20,298





33,567

Research and development



59,611





50,380





228,299





208,522

General and administrative



22,380





20,051





82,863





76,619

Credit losses (recoveries)



—





(5,000)





—





(5,000)

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





—





—





2,101

Other operating expenses



54





833





179





865

Total operating expenses



87,973





72,582





331,639





316,674

Loss from operations



(57,636)





(51,368)





(161,198)





(233,346)

Other Income (Expense)























Interest income from licensing



18





83





83





174

Investment income



2,745





9,516





12,245





18,729

Interest expense



(12,276)





(9,417)





(45,008)





(12,659)

Total other income (expense)



(9,513)





182





(32,680)





6,244

Net loss

$ (67,149)



$ (51,186)



$ (193,878)



$ (227,102)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)























Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net



(35)





(159)





54





3,688

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



(35)





(159)





54





3,688

Comprehensive loss

$ (67,184)



$ (51,345)



$ (193,824)



$ (223,414)



























Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.30)



$ (1.01)



$ (3.76)



$ (4.59)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



51,752





50,871





51,573





49,509



