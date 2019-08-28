REGENXBIO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aug 28, 2019, 16:05 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq:RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that it will present at the following September investor conferences:
Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA
Gene Therapy Panel: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Location: Grand Hyatt, New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the panel and fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation. In addition, REGENXBIO senior management will be holding one-on-one meetings at each of the conferences.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
CONTACT:
Investors:
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com
Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.
