Regie.ai Releases New AI Model to Prevent AI Hallucinations in Sales Content Generation

News provided by

Regie.ai

10 Oct, 2023, 10:11 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai is the only Generative AI platform on the market that is designed exclusively to support the sales workflow. Therefore, its Generative AI models can write performant sales emails, email sequences, call scripts and LinkedIn messages. It won't write you a stellar college essay or a fictional work that will make it onto the New York Times best seller list because Regie.ai is built for one purpose only - writing amazing outreach messages that will help your sales development reps and account executives book sales meetings and create pipeline.

Today we unveil what Regie's new AI specifically controls in its latest model to prevent hallucinations in your text generation. Generative AI models are notorious for hallucinations where the AI can drift away from reality or the task at hand. The new models from Regie.ai are built to ensure this does not happen. To do this successfully, Regie.ai deconstructs emails into individual components; a salutation, the body of the email and a signoff.

To begin, Regie.ai ensures that the salutation is proper in multiple ways. For example, "Hey" and "Hi" are certainly acceptable but other informal or unprofessional salutations are checked and removed. Regie.ai also ensures that the salutation contains the correct variable tags such as {{first_name}} based on the Sales Engagement Platform used. The AI does not hallucinate and produce variable tags that are made up or incorrect in the context.

Next, the body of the email itself is deconstructed into multiple components. If Regie.ai realizes that the email does not follow a well-defined pattern and is unable to deconstruct the email into its individual components, then it does not pass the email as valid. This also ensures that the email generated is the appropriate length, readability level, and more. The same is true for call scripts. If the personalized call script does not have a well-established pattern into which Regie.ai can deconstruct it, it is discarded.

Then the email signoff itself is checked for language. For example, "Cheers" and "Thank You" may be appropriate but perhaps "Respectfully" may be overly formal for the context. Similar to the salutation, the signoff is checked for variable tags that match the Sales Engagement Platform used such as {{sender.first_name}}. Sometimes the entire signoff needs to be empty because the underlying platform will write the signature by default. The last thing that the AI needs to do is to create an email signoff because it will be doubled in the final email that the prospect receives.

Now that emails are constructed properly, Regie's new AI models also ensure that the context is correct. For example, a very common attribute of Generative AI model hallucination includes getting the sender and recipient mixed up. For example, instead of saying, "I would like to set up a meeting to talk about...", it might say "It was great that we set up a meeting to talk about...". Regie.ai's new models ensure that the overall context is perfect every time. If it's an email post-call after a voicemail was left, it handles it correctly. If it is a post-meeting follow-up it ensures it is correct, and so on. The same applies to call scripts. Regie.ai ensures that the directionality and context are maintained in the call script.

Because of these new models, Regie.ai can now prevent one of the biggest causes of failure of Generative AI, hallucinations. This further proves why Generative AI models need to be extremely specialized for the task at hand, such as prospecting, as opposed to a general-purpose model.

SOURCE Regie.ai

