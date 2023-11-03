BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans won't miss a moment of the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament next week, as BEK TV brings all the games to living rooms across the state. The action-packed schedule begins with eight teams, each vying for a chance to advance to the state tournament. The coverage schedule is as follows:

Nov. 6 Opening Round Games

Nov. 7 Semifinals Games

Nov. 9 3rd Place Game followed by Championship Game

BEK Sports Volleyball Image

The tournament will culminate on November 9, with the 3rd place game followed by the highly anticipated Championship game. BEK TV, the region's leading sports broadcaster, will provide comprehensive coverage, including play-by-play commentary, and expert analysis to keep viewers informed and engaged throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled to bring the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournaments to our viewers," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV. "High school volleyball is a source of pride and excitement in our community, and we are committed to delivering the most comprehensive and exciting coverage possible. We invite fans of all ages to join us and cheer for their favorite teams as they compete for the top spot."

BEK TV broadcasts statewide through all cable and satellite providers. To see the full schedule and where to watch online, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/region-3-nd-high-school-volleyball-tournament-to-be-broadcast-live-on-bek-tv.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News. The network is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting more than 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station". The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations

1.701.475.1318

[email protected]

SOURCE BEK TV