Region 3 ND High School Volleyball Tournament to be Broadcast Live on BEK TV

News provided by

BEK TV

03 Nov, 2023, 15:13 ET

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans won't miss a moment of the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament next week, as BEK TV brings all the games to living rooms across the state. The action-packed schedule begins with eight teams, each vying for a chance to advance to the state tournament. The coverage schedule is as follows:

               Nov. 6             Opening Round Games
               Nov. 7             Semifinals Games
               Nov. 9             3rd Place Game followed by Championship Game

Continue Reading
BEK Sports
BEK Sports
Volleyball Image
Volleyball Image

The tournament will culminate on November 9, with the 3rd place game followed by the highly anticipated Championship game. BEK TV, the region's leading sports broadcaster, will provide comprehensive coverage, including play-by-play commentary, and expert analysis to keep viewers informed and engaged throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled to bring the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournaments to our viewers," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV. "High school volleyball is a source of pride and excitement in our community, and we are committed to delivering the most comprehensive and exciting coverage possible. We invite fans of all ages to join us and cheer for their favorite teams as they compete for the top spot."

BEK TV broadcasts statewide through all cable and satellite providers. To see the full schedule and where to watch online, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/region-3-nd-high-school-volleyball-tournament-to-be-broadcast-live-on-bek-tv.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News. The network is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting more than 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station". The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318
[email protected] 

SOURCE BEK TV

Also from this source

BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in...
BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.