Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2026 Spotlight Award Honorees

News provided byRegional Center of Orange County
Apr 21, 2026, 14:24 ET
10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities
EDITOR/REPORTER NOTE: Additional photos are available upon request.
SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored 10 individuals and organizations at its 29th annual Spotlight Awards, April 17, 2026 in Garden Grove. Guest-hosted by Orange County Bureau Chief and reporter Michele Gile of CBS Los Angeles, the event was introduced by RCOC Board Chair Sandy Martin. Special guests included Pete Cervinka, Director of the State of California's Department of Developmental Services and Yang Lee, its Chief Deputy Director.
RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2026 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award recipients are:
- Parent/Family Member: Evelyn Rodriguez, of Hawaiian Gardens
- RCOC Achievement: Jennifer Kennedy, of Cypress; Area Manager, Regional Center of Orange County, Cypress Office
- Direct Support Professional: Martha England, of Fullerton; Job Coach, Westview Services in Anaheim
- Community Partner: Serving Advantage Adaptive Tennis, of Orange
- Healthcare Professional: Eric Doran; Research Manager, UCI Center for Aging Research in Down Syndrome
- Employer: Orange County Fire Authority, of Irvine
- Self-Advocate: John Correa, of Costa Mesa
- Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Haskin; Founder and Executive Director, Get Safe, in Tustin
- Service Provider: Orange County Children's Therapeutic Arts Center of Santa Ana, Dr. Ana Jimenez-Hami, Founder and Executive Director
- E. Kurt Yeager Award (for service leadership): Meena Chockalingam, of Irvine; Board Member, Jeena
About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 29,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.
SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County
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