Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2026 Spotlight Award Honorees

10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities

EDITOR/REPORTER NOTE: Additional photos are available upon request.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored 10 individuals and organizations at its 29th annual Spotlight Awards, April 17, 2026 in Garden Grove. Guest-hosted by Orange County Bureau Chief and reporter Michele Gile of CBS Los Angeles, the event was introduced by RCOC Board Chair Sandy Martin. Special guests included Pete Cervinka, Director of the State of California's Department of Developmental Services and Yang Lee, its Chief Deputy Director.

Sandy Martin, Michele Gile, John Correa, Larry Landauer

RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2026 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award recipients are:

About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 29,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County