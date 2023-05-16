Regional Center of Orange County Appoints Two New Board Members

Retired Special Education Teacher/Advocate Bruce P. Hall (of Santa Ana) and Developmental Disabilities Professional Jacqueline Nguyen (of Stanton) to Serve One-Year Terms

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) has appointed Bruce P. Hall (of Santa Ana) and Jacqueline Nguyen (of Stanton) to serve one-year terms beginning April 1, 2023 and continuing through March 31, 2024. Both are unpaid volunteer positions.

Jacqueline Nguyen Bruce Hall

Bruce P. Hall, a retired special education teacher with Newport Mesa Unified School District, is also an accomplished professional photographer who was born legally blind and is the father of twin sons with autism served by Regional Center of Orange County. He has a lifetime of personal experience dealing with assumptions about what a person with disabilities can accomplish. He has been active for many years in the disability rights movement as an advocate for his non-speaking sons, as well as with the Self-Determination Local Advisory Committee, the Federation Fighting Blindness, The Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, and parent groups.

Jacqueline Nguyen, a financial and real estate professional for a health care corporation serving seniors and adults with developmental disabilities, learned about the developmental disabilities world after her son was diagnosed with autism and severe auditory processing disorders. She has been a representative with various organizations serving diverse populations with developmental disabilities and their families, including the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, The Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, United Cerebral Palsy, and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services for the Active Shooter Guidance for People with Disabilities.

About Regional Center of Orange County

Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate life-long services and supports to nearly 25,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County