Regional Employment Push Fueled by Strong Growth, Resonating Message

"We've come up with a remedy to middle class workers' paycheck protection problem and the offering, backed by our strong sales support, is resonating with employers and brokers," said Steven Lynch, vice president, sales and service, employee benefits for OneAmerica. "We spent years perfecting a system to ensure affordability, reliability and a hassle-free experience from on-boarding to claims payout, and its success has us expanding our team in expected high growth regions."

OneAmerica provides core, foundational group disability and life insurance products offered in a streamlined, quick-to-implement package. It is backed by a philosophy that employer groups with less than 100 lives should have the same opportunity to offer their employees the financial assurances that larger employers can provide.

"We're already celebrating another year of double-digit growth by adding to our successful, values-driven team," said Lynch. "Our continued success depends on experienced employee benefits salespeople who are motivated and really care about getting people the group life and disability coverage they need, regardless of plan size, while ensuring the earned trust of brokers."

Nationally, the percentage of employees reporting benefits offered by employers in 2017 showed life insurance at 50 percent, short term disability insurance at 36 percent and long term disability insurance at 29 percent, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.1

A recent LIMRA study that examined employee understanding of voluntary benefits products revealed that almost 6 in 10 workers who opt out of disability insurance claim they don't need the coverage or that it isn't worth the cost, but 75 percent of employees say they would have trouble paying for basic living expenses after several months if they became disabled and were unable to work. In fact, more than a quarter of employees underestimate the chance of becoming disabled before retirement.2

Separately, a LIMRA poll of small businesses recently revealed that of the employee benefits in which employers will pay 100 percent of the premium, life insurance, long-term disability, and short-term disability rank first, second and third out of nine choices.3

"The surveys validate there's an appetite in the public for this type of product and service," Lynch added. "Our focus on Chicago, Texas and Florida is deliberate and intentional, with our portfolio of products targeting the desire in the marketplace."

