Regional Experts itbigtec and TruVisor Join Forces with Decisions + ProcessMaker to Advance Automation and Orchestration Across APAC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced expanded partnerships with leading APAC solution providers and IT advisors itbigtec and TruVisor, strengthening their ability to serve enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

These collaborations underscore a shared commitment to solving complex customer challenges through localized delivery excellence, deep platform expertise, and a unified approach to enterprise automation. By working closely with itbigtec and TruVisor, Decisions + ProcessMaker ensures that enterprises across APAC gain access to automation innovation delivered through partners who understand local regulatory, operational, and cultural contexts.

Itbigtec is an innovative IT solutions company rooted in Greater China and East Asia, providing enterprise-level, business-critical digital transformation, IT infrastructure, data intelligence, and cybersecurity capabilities. The company serves over 1,000 clients, including one-quarter of the Fortune 100.

"We have great confidence in the growth of the market and believe that our collaboration is well-positioned to capture the opportunity ahead," said Lashare Chen, CEO of HongKe Group, the parent company of itbigtec. "By combining our strengths, I'm confident we can build meaningful impact in the region."

TruVisor, with a record of delivering hundreds of successful enterprise projects, is an established Asia-Pacific IT distributor and solutions provider with a strong presence across Southeast Asia and India, delivering cloud-first, automation, and cybersecurity solutions to support enterprise digitization, managed services, and partner enablement across multiple industries.

"With enterprises across Asia racing to digitize operations, automation is no longer optional; it's the foundation of transformation," said Willie Yap, TruVisor's Director of Digitalization and Automation. "Partnering with Decisions + ProcessMaker means our customers can automate faster, operate smarter, and stay secure. Their platform strengthens our digitalization and automation pillar and complements our other four domains: Asset Intelligence, Data Management and Protection, Cloud Security, and Identity Security. Together, we deliver a comprehensive stack that enables enterprises to thrive in the digital age."

The Decisions + ProcessMaker platform scales across geographies, industries, and use cases, supporting complex workflows, decision logic, integrations, and AI-driven automation within a single orchestration layer. Through its global partner ecosystem, the organization delivers consistent capabilities worldwide while empowering partners to tailor solutions to local market realities.

"Our partners help us to deliver process automation and AI orchestration value globally," said Decisions + ProcessMaker CEO Giles Whiting. "Itbigtec and TruVisor bring deep insight into customer needs, strong technical expertise, and proven ability to solve real-world enterprise challenges."

Together, itbigtec and TruVisor offer complementary strengths, one with deep influence across Southeast Asia and India and the other with a strong foundation in North Asia's most technologically advanced markets. This balanced alignment gives enterprises across APAC access to consistent expertise while honoring the unique business culture and regulatory environments of each subregion.

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by hundreds of enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

